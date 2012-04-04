WELLINGTON, April 5 Following are some of the
DOMINION POST(www.stuff.co.nz)
Pinched private schools ponder integration: Falling rools at
cash-strapped private schools are causing more to consider
integrating into the state school system, despite a $2.5 million
overpayment by the Government in the last school year.
- - - -
MFAT scalpel looks blunter: A compromise over radical plans
to slash diplomats' allowances and overturn conditions is likely
after a two-day meeting between heads of mission and Foreign
Affairs Ministry bosses.
- - - -
Cash jobs crackdown by IRD: Sixteen cash-dominated
industries including restaurants and electricians are being
targeted by Inland Revenue as part of its crackdown on the
underground "cash" economy.
- - - -
Employer survey shows port firm support: The Employers and
Manufacturers' Association says every member who responded to an
informal survey on what the Auckland ports industrial action has
cost them has said the ports firm "needs to go the distance on
this".
- - - -
NEW ZEALAND HERALD (www.nzherald.co.nz)
Govt to spend $62m on youth mental health: The Government is
to pour millions into new online initiatives to tackle youth
mental health problems including New Zealand's woeful youth
suicide rate.
- - - -
Housing NZ head questioned over trips: Two former senior
Housing New Zealand executives went on a $35,000 trip to visit a
software company in Britain just months before both quit Housing
NZ and set up a private company which went into partnership with
the same software company.
- - - -
Call to ditch KiwiSaver defaults: A retirement policy expert
has called for the default KiwiSaver system to be abolished to
level the playing field for all providers and prevent the six
financial service providers having an unfair commercial
advantage.
- - - -
Fletcher shares under the hammer as Australia does it tough:
Fletcher Building's share price is back on a downward
slope, reflecting an increasingly difficult trading environment
in Australia.
- - - -