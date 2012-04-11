WELLINGTON, April 12 Following are some of the lead stories from New Zealand metropolitan newspapers on Thursday.

DOMINION POST(www.stuff.co.nz)

English lists fresh targets for reform: Finance Minister Bill English has signalled education, welfare and health departments are the next targets for a shake-up of the public service.

Backlash follows veto on parental leave: A Government veto will quash plans to increase paid parental leave to six months, despite the majority of MPs supporting the rise.

Homes evaluated as writeoffs become repair jobs: Insurers are bringing Christchurch red-zone homes back from the dead, telling homeowners their rebuilds are now repairs and leaving them in a "shocking situation".

Banks' profits up 60 pc: New Zealand's banks made 60 per cent more profit in the three months to December than they did for the same period a year earlier.

Opus group looks to global market: Listed infrastructure and architecture consultancy Opus International is looking to the Middle East and Malaysia for new projects to balance tough times in its traditional markets.

NEW ZEALAND HERALD (www.nzherald.co.nz)

Minister says SAS won't return to Afghanistan: The SAS will not return to Afghanistan between now and 2014, Defence Minister Jonathan Coleman said yesterday.

Farmers to get emissions reprieve: The Government has confirmed it plans to delay the extension of the emissions trading scheme to agriculture.

Popularity of auctions for house sales soars: The number of houses being listed for auction is surging as limited supply gives sellers of even modest homes the upper hand.

Kiwibank in home loan push: A home loan subsidiary business of Kiwibank is making a push into Auckland and wants to double its share of the market in two years.

Launch with a laugh pays off for challenger: Mobile phone company 2degrees has had one of New Zealand's most successful brand launches. The telco is a rare example of a challenger brand making a big impact soon after its start.