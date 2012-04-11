WELLINGTON, April 12 Following are some of the
lead stories from New Zealand metropolitan newspapers on
Thursday.
Stories may be taken from either the paper or Internet
editions of the papers.
Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch
for their accuracy.
DOMINION POST(www.stuff.co.nz)
English lists fresh targets for reform: Finance Minister
Bill English has signalled education, welfare and health
departments are the next targets for a shake-up of the public
service.
- - - -
Backlash follows veto on parental leave: A Government veto
will quash plans to increase paid parental leave to six months,
despite the majority of MPs supporting the rise.
- - - -
Homes evaluated as writeoffs become repair jobs: Insurers
are bringing Christchurch red-zone homes back from the dead,
telling homeowners their rebuilds are now repairs and leaving
them in a "shocking situation".
- - - -
Banks' profits up 60 pc: New Zealand's banks made 60 per
cent more profit in the three months to December than they did
for the same period a year earlier.
- - - -
Opus group looks to global market: Listed infrastructure and
architecture consultancy Opus International is looking
to the Middle East and Malaysia for new projects to balance
tough times in its traditional markets.
- - - -
NEW ZEALAND HERALD (www.nzherald.co.nz)
Minister says SAS won't return to Afghanistan: The SAS will
not return to Afghanistan between now and 2014, Defence Minister
Jonathan Coleman said yesterday.
- - - -
Farmers to get emissions reprieve: The Government has
confirmed it plans to delay the extension of the emissions
trading scheme to agriculture.
- - - -
Popularity of auctions for house sales soars: The number of
houses being listed for auction is surging as limited supply
gives sellers of even modest homes the upper hand.
- - - -
Kiwibank in home loan push: A home loan subsidiary business
of Kiwibank is making a push into Auckland and wants to double
its share of the market in two years.
- - - -
Launch with a laugh pays off for challenger: Mobile phone
company 2degrees has had one of New Zealand's most successful
brand launches. The telco is a rare example of a challenger
brand making a big impact soon after its start.
- - - -