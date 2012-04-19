WELLINGTON, April 20 Following are some of the
DOMINION POST(www.stuff.co.nz)
Crafar farms sale go-ahead expected: Federated Farmers says
it expects the Government to give the controversial Crafar farms
purchase the go-ahead.
- - - -
Dairy price dips but demand still strong: It's too early to
say whether a sharp dip in this week's GlobalDairyTrade auction
signals a threat to payout, Fonterra chairman Sir Henry van der
Heyden says, but world demand for dairy products is still "good
and robust".
- - - -
Tobacco giants to fight ban on logos: Tobacco giants are
vowing to fight a government ban on branded cigarette packs.
- - - -
Sky eyes satellite digital radio deal: The country's two
largest commercial radio networks and Radio New Zealand are
leaving the door open to a possible partnership with Sky
Television over a digital radio service that would provide
crystal-clear nationwide radio reception in homes and on the
road.
- - - -
Kim Dotcom's panic room regretted: Billionaire Kim Dotcom's
landlord says he regrets building the panic room the alleged
internet pirate used during a dramatic police raid.
- - - -
NEW ZEALAND HERALD (www.nzherald.co.nz)
Key stopped other bids once SkyCity interested: Prime
Minister John Key halted a joint Government-Auckland City
Council business plan for an international convention centre
when SkyCity indicated it was keen to expand, Cabinet
papers have revealed.
- - - -
Chinese coy on farm sale to iwi: Shanghai Pengxin will not
rule out the possibility it might sell some of the 16 Crafar
farms to New Zealand groups which mounted a rival bid if the
Chinese company gets approval from Government ministers for its
proposed purchase.
- - - -
Push for plain packet cigarettes: The Government has agreed
in principle to stub out the brightly-coloured branding of
cigarette packets - just as tobacco companies' court actions to
overturn Australia's plain-packet law are getting under way.
- - - -
Ominous note for Chorus: Proposed regulation in the
telecommunications market could push Chorus' operating
earnings down by 10 per cent in the 2013 financial year and
cause grief for international investors, say analysts.
- - - -
More Kiwis float their mortgages: New Zealanders have shed
the security of fixed mortgages during a long period of low
interest rates, choosing floating loans in increasing numbers.
- - - -