DOMINION POST(www.stuff.co.nz)
'Tough old bird' survives 3 nights: A 74-year-old woman who
spent three nights alone in the bush without food or water after
her car crashed down a 200m cliff had given up hope of being
found alive.
- - - -
Judges to reveal expenses, jobs to go as ministry hit: More
jobs will go and judges will be expected to routinely detail
their expenses as cost-cutting measures bite at the Justice
Ministry.
- - - -
Bank deposits double: The global financial crisis has left
the investment landscape looking rather barren in recent years.
Finance companies have toppled like dominoes, and the
sharemarket is still struggling to drag itself out of the
doldrums.
- - - -
Power plant's future stuck on northern dock: The old Marsden
B power station is sitting in bits on the docks in Northland,
frozen by a court order. The ill-fated power station - built in
the 1970s but never used - was due to be shipped out to India
and reassembled.
- - - -
Food security China's strategic aim - ANZ: Land ownership is
generally not part of the strategic agenda for Chinese companies
looking at investing in New Zealand, says Grant Knuckey, head of
institutional banking for ANZ China.
- - - -
More analysts weigh in on 4G claim: A claim the Government
could seek NZ$500 million from mobile phone companies for
15-year rights to the "digital dividend" radio spectrum that
will be freed up by the closure of analogue television has been
backed up by data collected by experts in Britain.
- - - -
NEW ZEALAND HERALD (www.nzherald.co.nz)
Farmland safe, say Crafar buyers as hikoi mobilises: The
spokesman for Crafar farm buyers Shanghai Pengxin has dismissed
concerns that the deal will result in an influx of Chinese
buying up New Zealand farmland, saying there are plenty of farms
for sale but no "army of Chinese investors" rushing to snap them
up.
- - - -
Labour support static as National's keep rising: The Labour
Party was hit with yet another disheartening poll showing its
support was barely moving - bad news as David Shearer enters his
fifth month as leader and the party prepares to unveil a suite
of changes to try to change its fortunes.
- - - -
Banks calls for restoring interest on student loans: Act
leader John Banks has made an attack on "middle-class welfare",
urging National to bite the bullet and restore interest rates to
student loans.
- - - -
Fletcher rivals 'attacking our market': Fletcher Building
is facing new threats from German, South African,
Malaysian and other overseas businesses pouring cheaper products
into here and Australia.
- - - -
Reserve bank unlikely to move on rates: Disappointing
growth, benign inflation and a stubbornly high dollar are
expected to keep the Reserve Bank resolutely on hold when it
reviews the official cash rate on Thursday.
- - - -