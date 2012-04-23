WELLINGTON, April 24 Following are some of the
lead stories from New Zealand metropolitan newspapers on
Tuesday.
Stories may be taken from either the paper or Internet
editions of the papers.
Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch
for their accuracy.
DOMINION POST(www.stuff.co.nz)
Key shrugs off casino claims as conspiracy: Allegations over
his involvement in a deal with SkyCity casinos are a
"wild conspiracy", Prime Minister John Key says.
- - - -
Opposing MMP lobbyists partly agree: Lobbyists from both
sides of the political spectrum are pushing to abolish MMP's
one-seat rule and reduce the party-vote threshold to 4 per cent.
- - - -
$100 for cigarette pack dismissed: An anti-smoking advocate
has joined Prime Minister John Key in dismissing a Health
Ministry suggestion of raising the price of a packet of
cigarettes as high as NZ$100.
- - - -
NZ bank profits surge to NZ$3.3b: New Zealand bank profits
jumped more than 19 per cent to NZ$3.3 billion in 2011 from the
previous year, as bad debts fell and profit margins on lending
rose.
- - - -
Trading U-turn 'victory': An eleventh-hour agreement by
Fonterra to hold another vote on introducing farmer share
trading is being hailed as a "victory for shareholders" but the
big question is, exactly what they will be asked to vote on.
- - - -
NEW ZEALAND HERALD (www.nzherald.co.nz)
Most Kiwis prefer Fay group's bid: Days after Chinese
company Shanghai Pengxin won approval for its purchase of the
Crafar Farms, New Zealanders say they would rather the group led
by controversial Kiwi asset stripper Sir Michael Fay owned the
farms.
- - - -
Ministers said no to higher gambling levy for SkyCity:
Cabinet ministers overruled expert advice which would have
placed a $500,000 greater burden on SkyCity each year
for treating problem gambling.
- - - -
Big bank profits surge to NZ$3.3b in 2011: Last year was one
of the strongest in recent times for the profitability of New
Zealand's banks, according to KPMG's latest Financial
Institutions Performance Survey.
- - - -
Telecom looks back to hire CEO for future: It's back to the
future at Telecom : Simon Moutter returning as chief
executive of the new slimline version of the company he left
nearly four years ago.
- - - -
Ironbridge to sell interest in waste management company:
EnviroWaste Services, New Zealand's second-biggest waste
management company, is for sale and its owner - Australia's
Ironbridge Capital - is considering exiting through an initial
public offer, a financial market source said yesterday.
- - - -