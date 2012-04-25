WELLINGTON, April 26 Following are some of the
DOMINION POST
Waterfront projects in danger of sinking: A project to
develop Wellington's beloved waterfront is in jeopardy as
officials battle ballooning costs, regulatory delays and bleak
international economic conditions.
Sex offenders' register may track child predators: Police
Minister Anne Tolley is considering plans to introduce a sex
offenders' register.
More MFAT anxiety over amended reforms: Foreign Affairs boss
John Allen may be on a collision course with the Government
after fresh disquiet among ministry staff that changes to a
controversial restructuring plan do not go far enough.
Sky reveals future of pay TV: Sky Television's next
generation of set-top boxes may come with voice and motion
controls that would let consumers change channels and rewind or
fast-forward television by speaking commands or waving their
remote control.
NZ$615m fund sought for screen work: New Zealand's screen
and digital industry could be in for a US$500 million (NZ$615m)
funding fillip thanks to an investment venture with some
big-name support.
NEW ZEALAND HERALD
SkyCity deal mirrors one made 11 years ago: SkyCity ,SKC.NZ>
was granted an extra 230 poker machines and 12 more gaming
tables in 2001 to pay for a NZ$37 million convention centre in
Federal St. Eleven years later, the casino company is seeking a
similar deal with the Government - to build a NZ$350 million
international-size convention centre in return for gambling
concessions.
Water quality survey points to progress and setbacks: The
water quality of a number of Waikato rivers has improved over
the past decade but nearly the same number have deteriorated,
with levels of nitrogen, phosphorus and E. coli several times
above acceptable limits.
Hints of tension as lawyer replaces Shearer aide: Labour
leader David Shearer has appointed lawyer and NZ Aids Foundation
chairman Alastair Cameron as his new chief of staff after the
resignation of Stuart Nash.
NZ Post to assess GST for overseas website shoppers: The
Customs Service is training postal staff to screen incoming
international mail for items liable for GST and duties, saying
the move will free up its officers to spend more time detecting
contraband.
