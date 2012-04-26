WELLINGTON, April 27 Following are some of the
lead stories from New Zealand metropolitan newspapers on Friday.
Stories may be taken from either the paper or Internet
editions of the papers.
Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch
for their accuracy.
DOMINION POST(www.stuff.co.nz)
Peter Jackson got personal Govt briefings: ex charges
Frustration at a Kiwi union vetting foreign actors was at the
heart of the film production concerns which led to urgent
employment law changes for The Hobbit, it has been revealed.
- - - -
Nash denies being frogmarched from Shearer's office: The
Labour leader's office appears to be in turmoil after David
Shearer's chief of staff abruptly left Wellington.
- - - -
Surplus forecast reset in Budget softener: Finance Minister
Bill English is softening the public up for a wafer-thin surplus
in 2014-15 as worsening forecasts put the Government's key
election promise under threat.
- - - -
OCR could fall, economists say: There is a 40 per cent
chance of official interest rates being cut before Alan Bollard
steps down as Reserve Bank governor in September, according to
market pricing.
- - - -
NZ exporters alert to mad cow case: The latest mad cow
disease case may be seen as a one-off by the global
import-export sector but New Zealand exporters will be
monitoring consumers' reactions for signs of a repeat beef boom.
- - - -
NEW ZEALAND HERALD (www.nzherald.co.nz)
Jackson's Hobbit pledges from Govt: Sir Peter Jackson raised
concerns in 2010 about immigration rules required to bring
Hobbit film workers into the country - and the Government gave
him an assurance it would intervene to ensure he would not face
problems.
- - - -
Banks did not reveal SkyCity as big donor: Labour MP Trevor
Mallard has lodged an official complaint about Act leader John
Banks failing to disclose a $15,000 donation was from SkyCity
during his 2010 Auckland mayoralty campaign.
- - - -
Posties fear job cuts in major revamp of mail: Posties are
predicting job cuts after New Zealand Post said it was
considering halving the number of days mail is delivered because
of the decline in the amount of mail it handles.
- - - -
Bollard's kiwi hint rattles economists: Largely
sabre-rattling" and "potentially dangerous" are among the
reactions from economists to comments by Reserve Bank Governor
Alan Bollard yesterday which hint at a willingness to cut the
official cash rate if the exchange rate remains stubbornly
strong.
- - - -
Spending cap part of 'close to zero' Budget: The Government
is to amend the Public Finance Act as part of next month's
Budget, bringing in a cap on government spending in line with
National's confidence and supply agreement with Act.
- - - -