DOMINION POST(www.stuff.co.nz)

Fonterra blames milk glut: Fonterra chief executive Theo Spierings says commodity markets are overreacting to a world glut of milk and he does not foresee any further erosion of this season's payout forecast.

South Island power prices probed: The Electricity Authority is investigating why South Island wholesale power prices are apparently being inflated against the national interest, in a move that could lead to higher household prices.

No room for more inns - hotel boss: The head of a major hotel company has criticised Auckland Council for touting for investment in a new downtown five-star hotel, saying no more hotels are needed as the country is already saturated.

Lower milk returns cuts prices for customers: If you were thinking that a milk price chop for dairy farmers should also mean one for you, Fonterra is way ahead of you.

Economic plan worries: One day out from the Government's no-frills Budget, many Kiwis aren't convinced by National's economic plan.

NEW ZEALAND HERALD (www.nzherald.co.nz)

Quake zone also growth zone: Canterbury has outpaced Auckland to gain the top spot in year-on-year growth, as the city's rebuild kicks into action, according to the National Bank's regional trends survey for the March quarter.

Foreign boat ban 'will cost': Sanford managing director Eric Barratt says his company respects the decision to ban foreign-flagged fishing vessels from New Zealand waters, but the firm now faces extra costs.

Crafar farm scrap slows decisions on foreign investment: The pitch by Sir Michael Fay's consortium for the Crafar farms held up official decisions on other foreign investments, with numbers released more than halving this year.

Crunch time for Comvita shareholders: Shareholders in Te Puke-based Comvita New Zealand will know today whether their loyalty was well-placed when the manuka honey company reports its result for the year to March.

FMA sets out best reporting practice: Entities who raise money from the public and use financial figures other than their bottom line profit or loss will need to explain why and ensure it is not misleading under proposed guidelines released by the Financial Markets Authority.