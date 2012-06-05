WELLINGTON, June 6 Following are some of the
DOMINION POST(www.stuff.co.nz)
Party in wings for Hobbit premiere: Wellington will roll out
the red carpet once again on November 28, when the world
premiere of The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey is held at The
Embassy theatre.
- - - -
ACC report contains 'blatant lies': ACC is accused of trying
to justify "blatant lies" in a report containing allegations of
extortion against whistle-blower Bronwyn Pullar.
- - - -
Key puts departure tax on the menu: British tourist numbers
to New Zealand are plunging as a punitive departure tax kicks
in. But pleas to reverse the charge were expected to fall on
deaf ears when Prime Minister John Key met his British
counterpart overnight.
- - - -
TelstraClear deal may hit 540 staff: Vodafone's
proposed acquisition of TelstraClear could affect up to
540 Wellington staff. Telstra is in talks to sell TelstraClear
to Vodafone, which could mean Wellington loses another corporate
head office.
- - - -
Brownlee wrong over oil permit - court told: Former Energy
Minister Gerry Brownlee wrongly assumed he had no jurisdiction
to take account of the environmental impacts of oil exploration
when awarding a major permit to Petrobras in 2010, a court has
been told.
- - - -
NEW ZEALAND HERALD (www.nzherald.co.nz)
Boag pushes for apology from ACC as Pullar cleared: Former
National Party president Michelle Boag is demanding an apology
from ACC after police said they would not prosecute her friend
Bronwyn Pullar for trying to blackmail the corporation over a
privacy breach.
- - - -
Pokie trusts accused of misusing community cash: Pokie
charities have been accused of using money meant for community
projects to oppose a proposed law change which threatens their
survival.
- - - -
Vodafone play challenges Telecom: If Vodafone buys
TelstraClear it would be a direct play against Telecom
and give it more clout to challenge the market leader, analysts
say.
- - - -
Proposal to merge is 'fair' - report: The related party
nature of listed retirement village operator Metlifecare's
proposal to merge with two other businesses should
leave minority shareholders focused on price.
- - - -
Purchase gives Cushings 19.6pc of Kirks: David Cushing says
he has no plans to make a takeover offer for retailer Kirkcaldie
& Stains right now but he won't rule it out in the
future.
- - - -
Oil survey eco impact overlooked say lawyers: Lawyers
challenging Brazilian oil company Petrobras' deep sea oil
exploration licence say the Minister of Energy failed to
consider the impact on marine life of seismic surveying.
- - - -