WELLINGTON, June 14 Following are some of the
lead stories from New Zealand metropolitan newspapers on
Thursday.
Stories may be taken from either the paper or Internet
editions of the papers.
Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch
for their accuracy.
DOMINION POST(www.stuff.co.nz)
Cost of the big one: $20b: A magnitude 7.6 earthquake
striking Wellington during the day could kill hundreds, destroy
600 buildings and cost nearly $20 billion to cleanup, new
research predicts.
- - - -
Focus shifts to Collins over who set police onto Pullar: The
spotlight has shifted to whether ACC Minister Judith Collins had
any role in the decision to set police on to whistleblower
Bronwyn Pullar, as bloodletting continues at the troubled
corporation.
- - - -
Rate flat till Greek outcome clearer: A lower New Zealand
dollar, steadier commodity prices and sharp cuts in mortgage
rates will see the Reserve Bank keep official interest rates on
hold rather than cut it today.
- - - -
Buyers queue for NZ Dairies bargain: No-one wanted to buy
New Zealand Dairies for $100 million, but it appears plenty may
be keen for a bargain now it is in receivership. The receivers
BDO have received seven offers for the Studholme milk processing
factory from a mix of overseas and New Zealand companies.
- - - -
Sustained growth in wind generation backed: Wind farms could
support up to 1400 jobs and contribute $156 million a year to
the economy by 2030, a new report suggests.
- - - -
Bids for Far North prospecting sought: The government is
seeking bids from exploration companies interested in
prospecting for minerals in the Far North. The Ministry of
Economic Development opened the tender process to manage
competitive interest in exploring for metallic minerals in
Northland yesterday.
- - - -
NEW ZEALAND HERALD (www.nzherald.co.nz)
Centre talks press on despite probe: The Government will
plough ahead with its talks over a pokies-for-national
convention centre deal with SkyCity in spite of an
inquiry by independent watchdog the Auditor-General.
- - - -
Casino bank sued over punter's fraud: One of New Zealand's
largest banks is being sued after a fraudster cashed cheques for
tens of thousands of dollars at a branch inside SkyCity casino
without red flags being raised.
- - - -
Plan to avert annual outcry over MPs' pay: Two submissions
have proposed that MPs' salaries be set every three years to
take the political heat out of the issue and stop the public
flaying the politicians on an annual basis.
- - - -
Leaked draft of trade deal exposes risks - professor: The
Trans Pacific Partnership agreement being negotiated at present
would open up New Zealand Governments to litigation for
tightening regulations in such areas as gas and oil and
exploration or even introducing a capital gains tax, according
to Professor Jane Kelsey of Auckland University.
- - - -
Winery closure 'won't be last': The closure of a Hawkes Bay
winery is a symptom of the tough times facing the sector and
there is potential for more shutdowns across the country as
firms rationalise their winemaking operations, an industry
analyst says.
- - - -
Latest plant's power cheaper: State-owned Mighty River Power
expects electricity from its latest geothermal development to be
lower than costs normally assumed for new geothermal power
stations, and well below the assumed cost of new wind farms.
- - - -