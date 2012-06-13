WELLINGTON, June 14 Following are some of the lead stories from New Zealand metropolitan newspapers on Thursday.

Stories may be taken from either the paper or Internet editions of the papers.

Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

DOMINION POST(www.stuff.co.nz)

Cost of the big one: $20b: A magnitude 7.6 earthquake striking Wellington during the day could kill hundreds, destroy 600 buildings and cost nearly $20 billion to cleanup, new research predicts.

- - - -

Focus shifts to Collins over who set police onto Pullar: The spotlight has shifted to whether ACC Minister Judith Collins had any role in the decision to set police on to whistleblower Bronwyn Pullar, as bloodletting continues at the troubled corporation.

- - - -

Rate flat till Greek outcome clearer: A lower New Zealand dollar, steadier commodity prices and sharp cuts in mortgage rates will see the Reserve Bank keep official interest rates on hold rather than cut it today.

- - - -

Buyers queue for NZ Dairies bargain: No-one wanted to buy New Zealand Dairies for $100 million, but it appears plenty may be keen for a bargain now it is in receivership. The receivers BDO have received seven offers for the Studholme milk processing factory from a mix of overseas and New Zealand companies.

- - - -

Sustained growth in wind generation backed: Wind farms could support up to 1400 jobs and contribute $156 million a year to the economy by 2030, a new report suggests.

- - - -

Bids for Far North prospecting sought: The government is seeking bids from exploration companies interested in prospecting for minerals in the Far North. The Ministry of Economic Development opened the tender process to manage competitive interest in exploring for metallic minerals in Northland yesterday.

- - - -

NEW ZEALAND HERALD (www.nzherald.co.nz)

Centre talks press on despite probe: The Government will plough ahead with its talks over a pokies-for-national convention centre deal with SkyCity in spite of an inquiry by independent watchdog the Auditor-General.

- - - -

Casino bank sued over punter's fraud: One of New Zealand's largest banks is being sued after a fraudster cashed cheques for tens of thousands of dollars at a branch inside SkyCity casino without red flags being raised.

- - - -

Plan to avert annual outcry over MPs' pay: Two submissions have proposed that MPs' salaries be set every three years to take the political heat out of the issue and stop the public flaying the politicians on an annual basis.

- - - -

Leaked draft of trade deal exposes risks - professor: The Trans Pacific Partnership agreement being negotiated at present would open up New Zealand Governments to litigation for tightening regulations in such areas as gas and oil and exploration or even introducing a capital gains tax, according to Professor Jane Kelsey of Auckland University.

- - - -

Winery closure 'won't be last': The closure of a Hawkes Bay winery is a symptom of the tough times facing the sector and there is potential for more shutdowns across the country as firms rationalise their winemaking operations, an industry analyst says.

- - - -

Latest plant's power cheaper: State-owned Mighty River Power expects electricity from its latest geothermal development to be lower than costs normally assumed for new geothermal power stations, and well below the assumed cost of new wind farms.