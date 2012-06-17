WELLINGTON, June 18 Following are some of the
lead stories from New Zealand metropolitan newspapers on Monday.
DOMINION POST(www.stuff.co.nz)
Bigger chunk of KiwiSaver 'to save Super': Politicians are
divided over a suggestion by the Financial Services Council for
an increase in KiwiSaver contributions to 10 per cent of incomes
to help pay for Superannuation.
- - - -
Deal on cards between Maori, Chinese Crafar farm buyers:
Prime Minister John Key says the return of sacred Maori sites on
two of 16 Crafar dairy farms are part of deal to sell them to a
Chinese company.
- - - -
Key backs immigration policy over super claims: Prime
Minister John Key has defended the Government's immigration
policy, saying elderly immigrants pay more in tax than they get
back in Superannuation.
- - - -
Air NZ eyes US options as United quits: Air New Zealand
is urgently assessing the potential to expand its
United States destinations after United Airlines abandoned plans
to fly from Houston to Auckland.
- - - -
NEW ZEALAND HERALD (www.nzherald.co.nz)
Fletcher's Ling retires, Adamson new CEO: Fletcher
Building's Jonathan Ling will retire as the company's
chief executive from September 30, the company said today.
- - - -
No tax paid, but '22,000 migrants can get Super': Winston
Peters has refused to say whether Labour's policy of raising the
pension age would be a deal breaker should New Zealand First be
the kingmaker after the 2014 election.
- - - -
Youth welfare privatisation fears ease: Fears that private
companies might take over the supervision and care of young
beneficiaries have eased, as Maori and other community providers
appear to have won contracts for the work.
- - - -
Winter power price rises bite: Households will be paying
higher power bills this winter as energy price increases made
months ago bite in the cold weather.
- - - -