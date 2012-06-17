WELLINGTON, June 18 Following are some of the lead stories from New Zealand metropolitan newspapers on Monday.

Bigger chunk of KiwiSaver 'to save Super': Politicians are divided over a suggestion by the Financial Services Council for an increase in KiwiSaver contributions to 10 per cent of incomes to help pay for Superannuation.

Deal on cards between Maori, Chinese Crafar farm buyers: Prime Minister John Key says the return of sacred Maori sites on two of 16 Crafar dairy farms are part of deal to sell them to a Chinese company.

Key backs immigration policy over super claims: Prime Minister John Key has defended the Government's immigration policy, saying elderly immigrants pay more in tax than they get back in Superannuation.

Air NZ eyes US options as United quits: Air New Zealand is urgently assessing the potential to expand its United States destinations after United Airlines abandoned plans to fly from Houston to Auckland.

Fletcher's Ling retires, Adamson new CEO: Fletcher Building's Jonathan Ling will retire as the company's chief executive from September 30, the company said today.

No tax paid, but '22,000 migrants can get Super': Winston Peters has refused to say whether Labour's policy of raising the pension age would be a deal breaker should New Zealand First be the kingmaker after the 2014 election.

Youth welfare privatisation fears ease: Fears that private companies might take over the supervision and care of young beneficiaries have eased, as Maori and other community providers appear to have won contracts for the work.

Winter power price rises bite: Households will be paying higher power bills this winter as energy price increases made months ago bite in the cold weather.