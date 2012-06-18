WELLINGTON, June 19 Following are some of the
PM backs school 'league tables': Prime Minister John Key has
signalled his support for a form of league tables for primary
and intermediate schools.
- - - -
Premiums may drop in ACC rethink: ACC is in line for a major
shake-up, with the two major parties eyeing changes that could
see premiums plunge by up to 25 per cent.
- - - -
Levy to fund public TV a no-go: The government has rebuffed
calls to impose a fee on commercial broadcasters to save the
soon-to-be-defunct TVNZ7.
- - - -
Low price makes Air NZ sale unlikely: Air New Zealand
is at the back of the queue for partial asset sales,
with chief executive Rob Fyfe saying he'd be "surprised if the
Government would be wanting to sell" at the current low share
price.
- - - -
No golden handshake as Ling exits: Jonathan Ling, chief
executive of the country's largest-listed company, Fletcher
Building, is stepping down after six years at the helm
but won't receive a huge settlement when he leaves on September
30.
- - - -
PM warns euro crisis may delay surplus target date: Prime
Minister John Key says the European debt crisis is the biggest
threat to the New Zealand economy.
- - - -
Greens spend taxpayer cash to fight asset sales: The Green
Party has used $75,000 of taxpayer money to pay
signature-collectors for a referendum opposing asset sales.
- - - -
Fletcher's new boss to oversee quake rebuild: The executive
Fletcher Building picked up with its 2007 acquisition of Formica
Group is taking the helm and big changes could be in store.
- - - -
HireQuip to consider relisting as earnings rise: Equipment
rental company HireQuip - which had a brief stint as an
NZX-listed stock over 2005-06 - has re-listing in its sights
after reporting a recovery in earnings.
- - - -
Power switches show market works: Ryall: As power prices
climb the Government says the number of people switching power
companies is evidence the industry is competitive.
- - - -