WELLINGTON, June 20 Following are some of the lead stories from New Zealand metropolitan newspapers on Wednesday.

DOMINION POST(www.stuff.co.nz)

Bonus shares eyed to sweeten asset sales: Cheap share packets and bonus shares are being considered as the Government prepares its first sell-down of state-owned assets.

Deal ushers in greater NZ, US co-operation: New Zealand and the United States are today set to sign a sweeping agreement committing both countries to a step-up in military co-operation.

Asia key to airline's growth - Luxon: Air New Zealand is uniquely positioned to capitalise on an "immense" growth in the Asia Pacific region as the emerging middle classes begin to explore the world over the next decade, its chief executive in waiting, Christopher Luxon, says.

Passionate Fyfe's a one-band man: Air New Zealand boss Rob Fyfe couldn't bear to work for another airline when he leaves at the end of the year, despite numerous job offers.

Metlifecare takeover may fall through: Metlifecare may be left empty-handed tomorrow when the retirement village firm's shareholders meet to approve a $115 million offer for Vision Senior Living (VSL) and Private Life Care Holdings (PLC).

NEW ZEALAND HERALD (www.nzherald.co.nz)

Asset sales bill down to the wire: Opposition parties warned power prices would rise uncontrollably under the National Government's partial privatisation of power companies as the law approached its final stages in Parliament last night.

New Zealand, US to sign new defence pact: Defence relations between the United States and New Zealand are set to warm even more with the signing in Washington today of a new defence co-operation pact.

'Pay it back' calls over Greens' payments: The National Party has attacked the Green Party over its use of taxpayer money to collect signatures for a referendum on asset sales - but has not ruled out doing the same for its campaigns.

Shareholder body against Metlifecare merger plan: The Shareholders Association is voting against the $216 million Metlifecare merger deal to be discussed at tomorrow morning's special meeting in Auckland.

Politics is not for him: Outgoing Air New Zealand chief executive Rob Fyfe hopes to find a job in New Zealand but it's not likely to be in politics.