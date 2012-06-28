WELLINGTON, June 29 Following are some of the lead stories from New Zealand metropolitan newspapers on Friday.

DOMINION POST(www.stuff.co.nz)

A new look... but still no roof: Westpac Stadium is getting a $29 million facelift - but hardy fans will still have to endure Wellington's wind and rain because a roof won't be part of it.

- - - -

Schools tell Parata why league tables are negative: School board leaders have expressed their concerns about the possibility of league tables being used to rank schools, saying they will not help students in any way.

- - - -

Pay rise option to stem Defence Force attrition: Defence Minister Jonathan Coleman is considering giving the Defence Force its first pay rise in four years after a new survey showed record numbers of troops plan to leave.

- - - -

Coats appeal dismissed: The dismissal of a long-running appeal by Coats against anti-competition charges in Europe has been greeted by Guinness Peat Group shareholders as a disappointment but not an unexpected one.

- - - -

Turners & Growers plans selloff: Turners & Growers' new majority owner BayWa is already tinkering with its balance sheet and is looking at selling of big chunks of real estate worth tens of millions of dollars.

- - - -

NEW ZEALAND HERALD (www.nzherald.co.nz)

ACC shows kinder face, cuts back-to-work goals: ACC is to soften its drive to get long-term claimants back into work in the face of concerns it is pushing clients off its books before they are properly rehabilitated.

- - - -

Iwi rejects sacred site offer from Chinese firm: Chinese company Shanghai Pengxin has been accused of making a "Claytons" offer to return historical pa sites to a King Country iwi after knocking back its offer to buy the farms where the sites are located.

- - - -

Dotcom wins major victory: Internet mogul Kim Dotcom won another victory yesterday in his fight against charges of criminal copyright violation when a High Court judge said the heavily publicised police raid on his mansion was illegal.

- - - -

Auditor General warns of rail loop risks: The Auditor-General is cautioning Aucklanders about the $2.86 billion inner-city rail loop, saying it will need to be reviewed if the Government does not support it.

- - - -

Farmers riding out storm: Farmers are staying positive despite the downturn in commodities prices and a resurgent New Zealand dollar, Federated Farmers president Bruce Wills said yesterday.