WELLINGTON, July 10 Following are some of the lead stories from New Zealand metropolitan newspapers on Tuesday.

Stories may be taken from either the paper or Internet editions of the papers.

Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

DOMINION POST (www.stuff.co.nz)

KiwiRail considering 220 job cuts: KiwiRail is considering cutting 220 jobs in the next three months, according to New Zealand First.

- - - -

Cosgrove 'as honest as the day is long': Labour leader David Shearer has backed MP Clayton Cosgrove who has faced criticism for drafting a law that would have benefited a friend.

- - - -

Share deal could settle Treaty claims: The Government could buy back shares in the state-owned power companies to settle Treaty claims.

- - - -

Gen-i to offer cloud-based services: Telecom's Gen-i information technology services arm will team up with Microsoft and Indian outsourcer Infosys to offer cloud-based Microsoft software to businesses in New Zealand and Australia.

- - - -

Schools heavy parents over fees: Schools have enlisted debt collectors to make parents pay "voluntary" donations, with one school attempting to ban a teenager from the ball until the optional fee was paid.

- - - -

NEW ZEALAND HERALD (www.nzherald.co.nz)

Maori state objection to asset sales: Maori challenging the Government's plan to sell Mighty River Power shares say they are not claiming ownership of fresh water but want the Crown to acknowledge their rights over the resource before effectively allocating those rights to private investors.

- - - -

US companies accept Pharmac is here to stay, says head of lobby group: The pharmaceuticals industry in New Zealand supports the continuation of Pharmac under the Trans Pacific Partnership free trade agreement, says Medicines New Zealand chairwoman Heather Roy.

- - - -

FMA finds issues with advisers' record keeping: One year on from the introduction of a new licensing regime New Zealand's top level financial advisers are still struggling to document how they make investment decisions and recommendations to the public, according to the investment watchdog.

- - - -

Retail group says jump in job adverts a positive sign: A big lift in retail job advertisements is an encouraging sign for the sector, an industry group says, although trading conditions remain tough for many retailers.

- - - -

KFC moves to install self service kiosks: Fast food could get even faster with KFC due to introduce "self-service" kiosks in its New Zealand stores.