DOMINION POST
KiwiRail considering 220 job cuts: KiwiRail is considering
cutting 220 jobs in the next three months, according to New
Zealand First.
- - - -
Cosgrove 'as honest as the day is long': Labour leader David
Shearer has backed MP Clayton Cosgrove who has faced criticism
for drafting a law that would have benefited a friend.
- - - -
Share deal could settle Treaty claims: The Government could
buy back shares in the state-owned power companies to settle
Treaty claims.
- - - -
Gen-i to offer cloud-based services: Telecom's
Gen-i information technology services arm will team up with
Microsoft and Indian outsourcer Infosys to offer cloud-based
Microsoft software to businesses in New Zealand and Australia.
- - - -
Schools heavy parents over fees: Schools have enlisted debt
collectors to make parents pay "voluntary" donations, with one
school attempting to ban a teenager from the ball until the
optional fee was paid.
- - - -
NEW ZEALAND HERALD
Maori state objection to asset sales: Maori challenging the
Government's plan to sell Mighty River Power shares say they are
not claiming ownership of fresh water but want the Crown to
acknowledge their rights over the resource before effectively
allocating those rights to private investors.
- - - -
US companies accept Pharmac is here to stay, says head of
lobby group: The pharmaceuticals industry in New Zealand
supports the continuation of Pharmac under the Trans Pacific
Partnership free trade agreement, says Medicines New Zealand
chairwoman Heather Roy.
- - - -
FMA finds issues with advisers' record keeping: One year on
from the introduction of a new licensing regime New Zealand's
top level financial advisers are still struggling to document
how they make investment decisions and recommendations to the
public, according to the investment watchdog.
- - - -
Retail group says jump in job adverts a positive sign: A big
lift in retail job advertisements is an encouraging sign for the
sector, an industry group says, although trading conditions
remain tough for many retailers.
- - - -
KFC moves to install self service kiosks: Fast food could
get even faster with KFC due to introduce
"self-service" kiosks in its New Zealand stores.
- - - -