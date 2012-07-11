WELLINGTON, July 12 Following are some of the lead stories from New Zealand metropolitan newspapers on Thursday.

DOMINION POST(www.stuff.co.nz)

Key too busy as Maori Party debates future: Maori Party MPs will talk to their members over their future with National as Prime Minister John Key insists he is too busy to meet the minor party co-leaders about a row over water rights till next week.

- - - -

Dual listing may hit Kiwi investors: Mighty River Power shares could be listed on stock exchanges on both sides of the Tasman to boost investment from Australian institutions, making shares more expensive for Kiwi investors.

- - - -

Kupe field has more gas than expected: Taranaki's Kupe offshore gasfield is probably a lot bigger than originally thought, its operators say.

- - - -

Maersk adds Wellington to Asia run: Wellington CentrePort will receive an additional weekly direct link to Southeast Asia with Maersk Line announcing an extension of its Southern Star service, but freight rates would also be increased from the end of this year.

- - - -

Fishing industry heads to court: Taranaki commercial fishermen are poised to take the Government to court to prevent introduction of a set-net ban off the region's coastline.

- - - -

NEW ZEALAND HERALD (www.nzherald.co.nz)

Turia slates Key for 'dissing': The stand-off between the National Government and support party the Maori Party hardened yesterday.

- - - -

Agencies fear Govt will chop vital child services: Social service agencies are urging the Government not to cut services for better-off children in its drive to target the most "vulnerable".

- - - -

Judge tells Kiwis to speak up on copyright: New Zealanders need to involve themselves in a forthcoming review of copyright law or they will "suffer what the conglomerates and corporates" hand to them, says a District Court Judge.

- - - -

PM: Decision is for church: Prime Minister John Key says his understanding is that Christchurch Cathedral needs to be demolished, but it is up to the Anglican Church to consider a proposal to save it.

- - - -

NZ Super Fund should recover from $940m hit in May: More than $900 million was wiped off the value of the New Zealand Superannuation Fund in May. However, a recovery last month is expected to result in a flat performance for the year to June 30.

- - - -

PGC may look to freeze two funds: Pyne Gould Corporation is believed to be considering a freeze on two funds which are subject to an investigation by the Financial Markets Authority over related party lending.