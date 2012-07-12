WELLINGTON, July 13 Following are some of the
lead stories from New Zealand metropolitan newspapers on Friday.
Stories may be taken from either the paper or Internet
editions of the papers.
Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch
for their accuracy.
DOMINION POST(www.stuff.co.nz)
Vodafone says TelstraClear customers to benefit: About
200,000 TelstraClear customers are set to become customers of
Vodafone after Australia's Telstra yesterday announced it would
sell TelstraClear to Vodafone for $840 million
- - - -
Key's attitude 'corrosive' - Maori Party: Prime Minister
John Key's dismissal of the Waitangi Tribunal is "corrosive"
towards his relationship with the Maori Party, which hasn't
ruled out walking away from their agreement, its president Pem
Bird says.
- - - -
Call to clarify water rights before asset sales: Maori
claims of water ownership need to be resolved before asset sales
go ahead to ensure the Government gets the best price, experts
say.
- - - -
Strict conditions put on Stewart Island drill: Greymouth
Petroleum has been granted consent to drill an exploration well
on Stewart Island. Southland District Council approved the
company's application to drill one well during the next four
months.
- - - -
Operator lifts profit in tough year: Tourism and
casino-based Skyline Enterprises says an annual net profit of
$20.9 million, up from $16.7m a year earlier, was a good
performance within a challenging year for the visitor-driven
sector.
- - - -
Plea to MPs over foetal alcohol syndrome: The children's
commissioner says an "explosion" in the number of children with
signs of foetal alcohol syndrome terrifies him.
- - - -
NEW ZEALAND HERALD (www.nzherald.co.nz)
PM 'totally' confident of Maori Party support: Prime
Minister John Key says he is "totally" confident the Maori Party
will continue to support his government despite growing tension
over his comments this week about the Waitangi Tribunal.
- - - -
Settle doubts over water rights, PM told: Experts on the
economy and free trade have warned that Prime Minister John
Key's comments about Maori water rights will come back to bite
him if he does not resolve those rights before embarking on
asset sales.
- - - -
Vodafone's TelstraClear deal gets them talking: Cheaper and
better internet and telephone deals may be on the cards
following Vodafone's big move to buy TelstraClear, a
telecommunications expert says.
- - - -
System will fight fraud: Immigration New Zealand is to use a
computer-generated system to allocate applications to case
officers to cut down the possibility of fraud.
- - - -
Leader built Maori links with Govt, business: One of
Maoridom's most respected leaders, Timoti "Timi" Morehu te
Heuheu, died yesterday, aged 68.
- - - -