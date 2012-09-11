WELLINGTON, Sept 12 Following are some of the lead stories from New Zealand metropolitan newspapers on Wednesday.

DOMINION POST(www.stuff.co.nz)

Emissions trading nearly 'toothless': The Government's changes to the Emissions Trading Scheme could cost NZ$670 million ($547.69 million) more than estimated and will have little impact on reducing greenhouse gas emissions, the parliamentary commissioner for the environment, Jan Wright, will tell MPs today.

- - - -

Tuhoe deal puts bitter grievances to rest: After more than 100 years of broken promises, Tuhoe people have greeted news of a deal wresting the pristine Te Urewera National Park out of Crown ownership with disbelief.

- - - -

Haier signals NZ$1.20-a-share offer for F&P Appliances: Huge Chinese electronics company Haier signalled last night it will offer NZ$1.20 a share in a takeover bid for Fisher and Paykel Appliances.

- - - -

Snow hits North Island, closes roads: Snowfalls in the North Island have closed State Highway 1 along the Desert Road, following a cold snap that swept in last night. In Wellington, snow closed the Rimutaka Hill road.

- - - -

NEW ZEALAND HERALD (www.nzherald.co.nz)

Fear over beneficiary child changes: Early childhood experts are in shock after a government decision to make education compulsory from the age of 3 for children of welfare beneficiaries.

- - - -

Tuhoe gets more say in giant park: A NZ$170 million Treaty deal for Tuhoe could lead to the creation of new settlements in Te Urewera National Park, but tribal negotiators still have a job to do selling the Crown offer to iwi members.

- - - -

Haier offers NZ$1.20 a share: Chinese home goods maker Haier will offer NZ$1.20 per share for all of the remaining stock in F&P Appliances it does not already own, and says it will keep the Kiwi whiteware as a stand-alone firm should its takeover bid prove successful.

- - - -

Agricultural sweetener proposed for Russians: New Zealand has proposed a special agricultural co-operation chapter should be injected into the free trade agreement (FTA) with the Russian-led customs union to help overcome fears by Russian farmers.

- - - -

($1 = 1.2233 New Zealand dollars)