WELLINGTON, Sept 17 Following are some of the lead stories from New Zealand metropolitan newspapers on Monday.

Stories may be taken from either the paper or Internet editions of the papers.

Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

DOMINION POST(www.stuff.co.nz)

Key fends off calls to sack Banks: Prime Minister John Key's support for ACT leader John Banks is becoming increasingly untenable after he conceded there were a range of views on whether the Epsom MP had lied.

- - - -

Plan to sell railway station for casino: Sir Ngatata Love offered to sell Wellington railway station to a would-be casino developer as his partner Lorraine Skiffington sought a $35 million consultancy deal on the same development.

- - - -

MYOB ready to up ante with Xero: Wellington software company Xero's battle with Australian rival MYOB is about to enter a new phase in which there may be only one winner.

- - - -

NEW ZEALAND HERALD (www.nzherald.co.nz)

Death-rate figures reveal best, worst of our hospitals: Several hundred lives would be saved each year if some of New Zealand's highest public hospital death rates were brought down to those of the better-performing district health boards.

- - - -

King's spokesman calls Key 'culturally ignorant': Rhetoric around Maori water claims stepped up yesterday with leading Kingitanga spokesman Tuku Morgan calling Prime Minister John Key "culturally ignorant".

- - - -

Port secrecy fuels Labour law bid: Labour will cite secrecy over the costs of Auckland's marathon waterfront dispute as a reason to pass legislation due before Parliament this week to open port companies to public scrutiny.

- - - -

Drug lobbyist attacks Pharmac: The way Pharmac operates is not only unfair on patients and drug companies that develop medicines, but it inhibits development in New Zealand, an advocate for US drug firms says.