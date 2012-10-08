WELLINGTON Oct 9 Following are some of the lead stories from New Zealand metropolitan newspapers on Tuesday.

DOMINION POST(www.stuff.co.nz)

Christ Church Cathedral shortfall $50m: About half of Christ Church Cathedral's $40 million insurance payout will be spent before the rebuild begins, court documents show.

- - - -

Auckland can look skyward to cope with growth: Auckland can handle its population surging to 2 million over the next 20 years if it uses space more efficiently, a population change expert says.

- - - -

Huawei warning too late: A warning from the US Congress intelligence committee against doing business with China's Huawei has failed to move Crown Fibre Holdings and 2degrees.

- - - -

Spy probe at Tag Oil : New Plymouth police are investigating an allegation of industrial espionage within the oil and gas industry.

- - - -

PM rejects idea of crisis in manufacturing: Prime Minister John Key has ridiculed suggestions the manufacturing sector is in crisis and laughed off plans to print money to save it.

- - - -

NEW ZEALAND HERALD (www.nzherald.co.nz)

Tourism NZ gives an Australian company the job of selling this country to the world: A contract for "the New Zealand Story" - the Government's campaign to promote the country internationally - has been given to a mostly Australian design agency.

- - - -

Fight over 470% rise: Angry Auckland apartment owners are rallying against a 470 per cent leasehold land bill rise.

- - - -

Watchdog eyeing card fees: Commerce Commission checking if retail costs have come down since rules changed.

- - - -

Brand hijacking keeps Mainfreight on toes: Mainfreight boss Don Braid has some advice for New Zealand firms contemplating making a move into China - choose your local partners carefully, maintain a presence in the country and "be careful with your brand".

- - - -

Quake exiles look north: Hamilton housing market holds appeal for shaken Cantabrians looking for fresh start.