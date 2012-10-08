WELLINGTON Oct 9 Following are some of the lead
stories from New Zealand metropolitan newspapers on Tuesday.
DOMINION POST(www.stuff.co.nz)
Christ Church Cathedral shortfall $50m: About half of Christ
Church Cathedral's $40 million insurance payout will be spent
before the rebuild begins, court documents show.
- - - -
Auckland can look skyward to cope with growth: Auckland can
handle its population surging to 2 million over the next 20
years if it uses space more efficiently, a population change
expert says.
- - - -
Huawei warning too late: A warning from the US Congress
intelligence committee against doing business with China's
Huawei has failed to move Crown Fibre Holdings and 2degrees.
- - - -
Spy probe at Tag Oil : New Plymouth police are
investigating an allegation of industrial espionage within the
oil and gas industry.
- - - -
PM rejects idea of crisis in manufacturing: Prime Minister
John Key has ridiculed suggestions the manufacturing sector is
in crisis and laughed off plans to print money to save it.
- - - -
NEW ZEALAND HERALD (www.nzherald.co.nz)
Tourism NZ gives an Australian company the job of selling
this country to the world: A contract for "the New Zealand
Story" - the Government's campaign to promote the country
internationally - has been given to a mostly Australian design
agency.
- - - -
Fight over 470% rise: Angry Auckland apartment owners are
rallying against a 470 per cent leasehold land bill rise.
- - - -
Watchdog eyeing card fees: Commerce Commission checking if
retail costs have come down since rules changed.
- - - -
Brand hijacking keeps Mainfreight on toes: Mainfreight boss
Don Braid has some advice for New Zealand firms contemplating
making a move into China - choose your local partners carefully,
maintain a presence in the country and "be careful with your
brand".
- - - -
Quake exiles look north: Hamilton housing market holds
appeal for shaken Cantabrians looking for fresh start.
- - - -