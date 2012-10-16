WELLINGTON Oct 17 Following are some of the lead stories from New Zealand metropolitan newspapers on Wednesday.

Stories may be taken from either the paper or Internet editions of the papers.

Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

DOMINION POST(www.stuff.co.nz)

Who's Wellington's next mayor?: A year out from the next local body election, it's already a hot political talking point: who will face off in the race to be Wellington's mayor?

- - - -

Dotcom shadow looms over Key: Kim Dotcom continued to cast a long shadow over the Government yesterday as his case dominated Parliament's Question Time.

- - - -

Low rates fuel for property fire: Floating home mortgage rates are likely to stay low for even longer, with economists pushing out the Reserve Bank's first move up in rates till late next year, or even into 2014.

- - - -

English sees downturn as reason to start asset sale: Consultation over "shares plus" is pointless because the Government has decided beforehand it is against the idea, Maori Party co-leader Tariana Turia says.

- - - -

Hirepool aims at HireQuip: The receivers of Kiwi equipment rental company HireQuip have entered "exclusive negotiations" to sell the company to the Australian private equity-backed Hirepool.

- - - -

NEW ZEALAND HERALD (www.nzherald.co.nz)

Dotcom Spy agency knew status earlier: The GCSB was told of Kim Dotcom's residency status in February - months before the bureau told the Prime Minister it had illegally spied on Dotcom.

- - - -

Scramble to safeguard IT systems: The head of the Government's IT programmes has been tasked with an urgent stocktake of all its public computer systems as the Government scrambles to limit the damage caused by the privacy breach at Work and Income.

- - - -

Fans deluge Crowe with messages of support after cancer shock: Former New Zealand cricket captain Martin Crowe has been inundated with support after news of his fight with cancer went global.

- - - -

Maori leaders seek iwi consent on challenge to Mighty River sale: The Maori Council is seeking to build a $400,000 war chest to block the Government's partial sale of Mighty River Power but Maori leaders last night said they had to take the request to their iwi for consideration.

- - - -

Low takeup for Haier F&P offer: The fact Haier has not updated the market on the size of its stake in Fisher & Paykel Appliances since making its takeover bid for the New Zealand firm suggests uptake of the offer has been low, an analyst says.

- - - -

Banks slam FMA KiwiSaver selling advice: The banking industry's lobby group has slammed the investment regulator over its guidance on how KiwiSaver should be sold, saying it will be harder for consumers to get information on the retirement savings scheme.

- - - -

Campervan rivals merge: Tourism Holdings shareholders will on Friday vote on a plan that will shake up the motorhome business in New Zealand.