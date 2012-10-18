WELLINGTON Oct 19 Following are some of the lead stories from New Zealand metropolitan newspapers on Friday.

Stories may be taken from either the paper or Internet editions of the papers.

Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

DOMINION POST(www.stuff.co.nz)

Criticised Fire Service boss moves to HQ: A Christchurch Fire Service boss who was criticised for his absence and failure to lead effectively immediately after the February 2011 quake has a new role in Wellington.

- - - -

More state help wanted for kohanga reo: The kohanga reo movement is run "on the sniff of an oily rag" and the lack of resources means lost opportunities, Maori Language Commission boss Glenis Philip-Barbara says.

- - - -

Labour pledges: Local workers first: Labour is promising to give unemployed locals "first crack" at jobs by making it harder for businesses to bring in migrant workers.

- - - -

Much delayed Igloo an unhappy place for Sky: One of New Zealand most cool-headed executives, Sky Television chief John Fellet, says the delay in launching the discount service Igloo is "aggravating" him.

- - - -

Power price fall in smelter closure: If the energy-hungry Tiwai Point aluminium smelter was closed, the surplus power would be redirected to the rest of the grid, meaning lower prices for consumers, Transpower says.

- - - -

Maari oilfield reserves tipped to produce 100 million barrels: The offshore Taranaki Maari oilfield could ultimately produce more than 100 million barrels of oil, according to field partner Horizon Oil, after announcing the latest remaining-reserves estimates for the field.

- - - -

NEW ZEALAND HERALD (www.nzherald.co.nz)

Rents up with house boom: Landlords are raising rents to capitalise on soaring property prices as they overtake those during the boom five years ago, experts say.

- - - -

Stood-down spy clued in on Dotcom: The senior GCSB executive sent on "gardening leave" knew Kim Dotcom's immigration status just after the raid and was the "most likely person" to be called on when the bureau tried to keep its spying secret months later.

- - - -

Greens make human rights complaint over youth pay: The Green Party have lodged a complaint with the Human Rights Commission over new legislation allowing employers to pay 80 per cent of the minimum wage to those aged 19 and under.

- - - -

Haier all but takes control: Haier has all but gained control of Fisher & Paykel Appliances, but market players say the Chinese company may still face difficulties pulling off its intended full takeover of the New Zealand whiteware maker.

- - - -

Vector cites risk of price control for dividend cut: Vector cut its dividend this year because of the risk of tough price controls it says threaten investment.