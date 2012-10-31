WELLINGTON Nov 1 Following are some of the lead stories from New Zealand metropolitan newspapers on Thursday.

Teachers lured with $100k offer: Hong Kong is trying to lure Kiwi teachers with offers of up to $100,000 a year for teaching English.

Kiwi troops pull back: NZ troops have pulled out of the dangerous northeast of Bamiyan province in Afghanistan.

Cordon after Psa strikes: More than 100 kiwifruit orchards have been included in a controlled cordon following the discovery of Psa vine disease in Northland.

Bookstore victim of sector cuts: Public sector spending cuts and evolving technology are claiming another victim, with the long-established Bennetts Government Bookshop closing its doors.

Vector boss vents over gas: Some of New Zealand's largest exporters are calling on utility company Vector to engage with its customers rather than fight an expensive legal battle with the Commerce Commission.

Meridian chief's $800k bonus: Former Meridian Energy chief executive Tim Lusk was paid $1.37 million, including more than $800,000 in bonuses, during his last six months with the state-owned power company.

Airline's stake shrinks Air NZ's chunk of Virgin Oz: Air New Zealand's stake in Virgin Australia has been diluted following the issue of shares to Singapore Airlines but it is not clear whether this country's carrier will top it up.

Businesses show decline for third year running: More businesses were shut down than were born in the year ended February.

BNZ lifts earnings 21%: A push to increase deposits and a drop in the amount of money put aside for doubtful debts are behind a 21 per cent boost in cash earnings for the Bank of New Zealand, chief executive Andrew Thorburn says.

Fernbaby tones down web claims: Fernbaby, the infant formula firm that became a sponsor of the Vodafone Warriors this week, is distancing itself from claims made on a Chinese website that it is the world's "number two" baby formula brand.