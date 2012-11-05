WELLINGTON Nov 6 Following are some of the lead stories from New Zealand metropolitan newspapers on Tuesday.

Stories may be taken from either the paper or Internet editions of the papers.

Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

DOMINION POST(www.stuff.co.nz)

Pike River: Safety overhaul 'urgently needed': The royal commission report into the Pike River disaster is likely to force an overhaul of light-handed safety laws that have left New Zealand ranked as one of the most dangerous countries for workers in the developed world.

- - - -

I value my integrity, says Wilkinson: Kate Wilkinson says she has fallen on her sword over the Pike River tragedy because "I value my integrity above everything else".

- - - -

Warehouse eliminating inferior brands: The Warehouse , one of New Zealand's largest retailers, has dumped up to 70 products from sale in the past year in a bid to boost the quality of the items it sells and lift its image.

- - - -

Investors' fears grow as manager's assets frozen: Fears are growing among clients of a respected Wellington fund manager that they could be facing the loss of millions of dollars.

- - - -

IAG gives rebuild, repair deadline: Insurer IAG will complete its rebuild or repair programme by December 2015, the company told about 120 customers at the first of three meetings for policyholders in Christchurch last night.

- - - -

NEW ZEALAND HERALD (www.nzherald.co.nz)

Mine bosses reject charge that safety of staff was neglected: Former Pike River Coal boss Peter Whittall and three board members say they do not consider some of the Royal Commission report's findings justified on the evidence.

- - - -

Rent, don't buy, says economist: Aucklanders' love affair with property has been questioned by a leading economist who says renting makes more sense.

- - - -

NZ$3.5b profits for big four banks: Profits for New Zealand's four largest banks have soared to close to NZ$3.5 billion for 2011/12 after Westpac yesterday revealed another record result.

- - - -

Govt urged to start MMP changes: The Government is coming under pressure to adopt electoral reforms which would have diminished National's power at the last election.

- - - -

Job losses as Air NZ cuts services: Air New Zealand is pulling out of its Hong Kong to London service from March next year, a move that is expected to shed around 70 jobs.

- - - -

Vodafone's pay TV strategy unclear: Secrecy surrounds the degree Vodafone will challenge Sky TV now it has taken over TelstraClear and whether the two tech giants compete in the unregulated market or complement one another.