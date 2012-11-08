WELLINGTON Nov 9 Following are some of the lead stories from New Zealand metropolitan newspapers on Friday.

Stories may be taken from either the paper or Internet editions of the papers.

Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

DOMINION POST(www.stuff.co.nz)

'There are no jobs for us': The job market is bleak, with unemployment at a 13-year high, affecting Maori and teenagers particularly hard.

- - - -

Tertiary jobs go amid funding shake-up: Regional polytechnics are cutting courses and jobs after the Government moved millions of dollars of funding into the private sector.

- - - -

Fewer houses on property market: Real estate agents say fewer people put their houses on the market this spring, despite firmer prices.

- - - -

Building activity rise tipped to continue: Fletcher Building expects New Zealand building activity to outpace that in Australia in the next year.

- - - -

Precinct lifts forecast after buying mall for NZ$90m: Listed commercial property owner and developer Precinct Properties has increased its guidance for the 2013 financial year after its purchase of an Auckland mall and increasing its overall occupancy.

- - - -

NEW ZEALAND HERALD (www.nzherald.co.nz)

NZ$20m pokie cash poured into racing: The racing industry has organised a poker machine takeover, diverting almost NZ$20 million in income from community and sporting groups.

- - - -

Quake revival no aid to jobless data: A shock jump in unemployment has pushed the number of New Zealanders who are officially "jobless" up to a record of almost 300,000 - and it would have been worse without the first signs of recovery in Canterbury.

- - - -

Govt's diluted ETS branded 'ecocide': The National-led Government has been "charged" with ecocide for passing a law which watered down New Zealand's obligations to reduce carbon emissions.

- - - -

Coast calls for bigger share: West Coast local authorities are calling for a bigger slice of mining profits to be put back into local communities with increased royalties on coal and gold.

- - - -

Jobs report raises rate-cut odds: A shocker of a jobs report has increased the odds of a cut in the official cash rate, economists say, but it's still not a sure thing.