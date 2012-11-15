WELLINGTON Nov 16 Following are some of the lead stories from New Zealand metropolitan newspapers on Friday.

SkyCity knew of plan to ease access: SkyCity boasted about bringing high-rolling gamblers to New Zealand aboard China Southern Airlines through a fast-tracked visa process a year before Immigration New Zealand recommended that the Government sign a deal with the carrier.

'Anti-Kiwi' law slated by Aussie commission: Queensland's anti-discrimination commission has condemned plans to legalise state discrimination against New Zealanders, claiming it would create a "permanent second class of people".

Whanau Ora grants inquiry not needed - PM: Prime Minister John Key says there are no "proven substantial issues" with Whanau Ora after a gang member was jailed for using taxpayer money to buy cannabis.

NZ judged best country in world to do business: Forbes magazine has rated New Zealand the best country on the planet to do business in.

Millions lost in feared Ponzi scheme: Hundreds of affluent New Zealanders could have chunks of their life savings wiped out in what is feared to be a massive Ponzi scheme.

Govt-casino links in spotlight after gambler visa deal: The Government is facing renewed heat over its relationship with SkyCity after claims the casino operator lobbied it over a deal with China Southern Airlines to fast-track visas for wealthy Chinese visitors.

150 years of injustice redressed: A landmark Treaty of Waitangi bill has removed the final hurdle to Auckland iwi Ngati Whatua fulfilling its ancestors' vision and becoming an economic and social powerhouse, iwi leaders say.

Govt hints at charges for water: Farmers, industries and other large users may be charged for water under a new policy being developed, Finance Minister Bill English indicated yesterday.

NZ needs more people - exporters: This country's lack of scale is a big issue facing exporters and a serious debate needs to take place over what its optimal population should be. That's according to a new report, Lifting Export Performance, conducted by the New Zealand Institute of Economic Research (NZIER) on behalf of lobby group ExportNZ.