WELLINGTON, April 3 Following are some of the
lead stories from New Zealand metropolitan newspapers on
Wednesday.
Stories may be taken from either the paper or Internet
editions of the papers.
Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch
for their accuracy.
DOMINION POST(www.stuff.co.nz)
Spy boss got job after call from PM: Spy boss Ian Fletcher
was not short-listed for the top job at the Government's foreign
spy agency - but applied after a phone call from Prime Minister
John Key.
- - - -
Thousands of jobs at stake at Tiwai: Thousands of South
Island jobs hang in the balance after the Government ruled out
stepping in to save the Tiwai Pt aluminium smelter.
- - - -
UFB links to homes cause 3-way dispute: A row appears to be
brewing between Telecom, Chorus and Crown
Fibre Holdings after Telecom said some customers would have to
pay to get ultrafast broadband connected to their homes.
- - - -
Mainzeal creditors fear conflict of interest: Some creditors
of failed Mainzeal Property and Construction want to oust the
liquidators, appointed by Mainzeal's shareholders, at today's
creditors' meeting.
- - - -
Bathhurst plans to reinforce Kiwiness: Australian coalminer
Bathurst Resources wants to incorporate a new Kiwi
holding company to back up its claim to being a New Zealand
enterprise.
- - - -
NEW ZEALAND HERALD (www.nzherald.co.nz)
Key rejects Rio threat over Tiwai: The Government and its
flagship asset sale programme will not be held hostage by Rio
Tinto over the mineral giant's threat to close the
Tiwai Point aluminium smelter, Prime Minister John Key said
yesterday.
- - - -
NZ airspace on the route for giant US military drones: The
United States has flown highly sophisticated Global Hawk drones
through New Zealand airspace, official papers reveal.
- - - -
Meridian waits on next move: Prospects of keeping the Tiwai
Pt aluminium smelter open in the long-term are grim, with
Meridian Energy saying it is still in the dark over what is
needed to break the deadlock with resource giant Rio Tinto.
- - - -
Mad Butcher listing appeals to buyers' tastes - chief: Mad
Butcher chief executive Michael Morton says investors'
strong appetite for the company's back-door listing has not
surprised him.
- - - -
Cost-cutting Singapore to keep NZ links: Singapore Airlines
is cutting some routes and continues to trim costs but
says it remains committed to New Zealand.
- - - -