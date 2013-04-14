WELLINGTON, April 15 Following are some of the lead stories from New Zealand metropolitan newspapers on Monday.

DOMINION POST(www.stuff.co.nz)

Drought set to slash farm incomes: The most severe drought in about 70 years is expected to slash some farm incomes by up to $300,000 a year and is likely to leave some farmers making a loss for the year.

More waiting if gay weddings get nod: Politicians look set to make history this week with gay marriage likely to become legal. However, the first wedding will not take place until mid-August.

MRP investors face changes if Labour in: Shares in Mighty River Power go on sale today, but Labour is warning potential investors it plans to makes changes in the electricity sector if elected next year.

Horrid weeks don't weigh on Key's mind: Prime Minister John Key has gone on the public relations offensive and insists he still enjoys his job despite a horrid few weeks.

Blunt message to Telecom staff: Telecom staff face a pay freeze, smaller bonuses, benefit changes and further restructuring according to leaked memos obtained by Labour communications spokeswoman Clare Curran.

NEW ZEALAND HERALD (www.nzherald.co.nz)

Spy bureau refuses to say if Kiwis' details shared overseas: The spymasters facing questions over possible illegal spying on 88 New Zealanders will not say what details were supplied to foreign intelligence partners - as they were in the Kim Dotcom case.

Showdown for port plans: Auckland Council will host a battle of the giants tomorrow at the first public test of the Ports of Auckland's new plea for more working space by reclaiming 6.6ha of the Waitemata Harbour.

Mighty River offer opens to public: Brokers and analysts are predicting a strong take-up of Mighty River Power shares as the offer opens to the public today.

Dollar a threat - exporters: Strong overseas demand for the New Zealand dollar is likely to form a major barrier to attempts by the Reserve Bank to bring it down, say analysts.

Deforestation intentions soar with carbon prices low: Deforestation intentions have soared as the emissions trading scheme, at least at current rock-bottom prices, is no longer seen as a barrier to switching to other land uses.