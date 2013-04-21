WELLINGTON, April 22 Following are some of the lead stories from New Zealand metropolitan newspapers on Monday.

DOMINION POST (www.stuff.co.nz)

Labour, Greens accused of sabotage tactics: Labour is defending the release of its plan to regulate power prices on the eve of the Government's sell-off of power company assets.

Central bank forecast to stick with 2.5pct rate: The Reserve Bank will sit on the fence and hold interest rates at 2.5 per cent this week, caught between a high New Zealand dollar and a strong housing market, economists say.

Ministry boss says sorry over residue: New Zealand apologised to China over the way it announced a chemical residue had been discovered in Fonterra milk powder.

Storms cause widespread flooding: A severe weather warning remains in place across parts of the country after wild storms brought flooding, slips and even a tornado.

Julian Savea still with Hurricanes: Julian Savea will be expected to turn up for work as per normal this week but nobody seems sure what his assault charge means for his immediate rugby future.

NEW ZEALAND HERALD (www.nzherald.co.nz)

Double hit in polls for PM: Prime Minister John Key has taken a hit in two television polls done after revelations about his role in the appointment of the head of the GCSB spying agency and plans to revamp the agency's law.

New spy laws comparable to Big Brother: New laws to allow spying on New Zealand citizens is a step towards totalitarianism, says a professor of cyber security and forensics.

New A2 infant formula ready for China: NZX-listed alternative milk company A2 Corporation says the first consignment of its new infant formula brand will be shipped to the lucrative Chinese market next month, followed by distribution in New Zealand and Australian supermarkets soon after.

'Sorry' All Black turns to mum: All Black Julian Savea has moved out of his family home and his mother is acting as a go-between for the rugby star and his partner after he was charged with assault.

Wild weather sweeps across NZ: The emergency response resumes this morning in Nelson after severe flooding caused evacuations and widespread damage yesterday.