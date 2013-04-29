WELLINGTON, April 30 Following are some of the lead stories from New Zealand metropolitan newspapers on Tuesday.

DOMINION POST(www.stuff.co.nz)

Labour keen to discuss parental leave timing: Labour says it will agree to delay extending paid parental leave to get the Government on-side after Prime Minister John Key made the first concession yesterday.

SFO to give findings on Hanover: The Serious Fraud Office is expected to make a long-awaited announcement today on whether it will prosecute those responsible for the collapse of Hanover Finance.

Watchdog tardy, says RAM investors: Ross Asset Management (RAM) investors have slated the Financial Markets Authority (FMA) for taking six months to directly contact them, saying the watchdog is doing a poor job of standing up for investors.

Revera deal gives role in government contract: Telecom says its decision to shell out NZ$96.5 million on data centre and cloud-computing company Revera should not reflect poorly on its own information technology subsidiary, Gen-i.

Chinese buyers demand quality baby milk: Calls are growing for New Zealand to tighten its standards for infant formula manufacture, as dairy industry players wake up to the potential earnings in the Chinese baby milk market, estimated to be worth US$7 billion (NZ$8.2 billion).

NEW ZEALAND HERALD (www.nzherald.co.nz)

NZ drug laws may breach UN treaty: New Zealand's weak laws surrounding the importation and possession of performance-enhancing drugs may contravene obligations under a global treaty the country signed up to in 2007.

Pay up or city suffers, business warns: Auckland business leaders are sounding dire warnings about the Super City's future if citizens shun road tolls or higher rates and taxes to fund major transport improvements.

Oil comes with warning: New Zealand is about to open huge tracts of its offshore territory as a troubleshooter called in to reform rules covering the United States oil explorers gave a blunt warning over regulations covering the industry.

Mayor eyes partnerships: Auckland Mayor Len Brown has commissioned a probe into public private partnerships, holding up the model as a key to unlocking Auckland's growth in a move welcomed by New Zealand's biggest company, Fletcher Building .

Dairy group says media got it wrong: An industry group is continuing to defend itself against accusations that it damaged this country's lucrative reputation for safe dairy products during a visit to a trade show in China this month.