DOMINION POST(www.stuff.co.nz)

Capital a dying city says Prime Minister: Wellington is a "dying city" that the government has no idea how to resuscitate, the prime minister says.

New spy laws being rushed into parliament: New Government Communications and Security Bureau laws will be rushed into Parliament this week as the Government seeks to legalise its spying on New Zealanders.

Aaron Gilmore to face Parliament today: Shamed National MP Aaron Gilmore has been told to front up in public and to his colleagues today to explain his boozy behaviour last Saturday, but he is unlikely to be kicked out of the party.

Chinese inspectors find suspicious 'NZ mutton': Shanghai authorities are testing mislabelled "New Zealand" mutton from a wholesaler that a government website said supplies a chain of hotpot restaurants run by American fast food firm Yum Brands.

Sky-high payout possible for Air NZ in cartel court case: Air New Zealand could face a fine of up to $10 million if allegations that it conspired with other airlines to fix cargo prices are proved.

Forsyth Barr advises investors to limit their expectations: Investors should temper their expectations for the coming reporting season, according to Forsyth Barr, which is expecting the property sector to drag on median earnings a share.

NEW ZEALAND HERALD (www.nzherald.co.nz)

MP's mother calls claims 'disgusting': The upset mother of troubled National MP Aaron Gilmore has defended her son, saying allegations that he is a bully are "disgusting".

Refugees 'heading for NZ': A classified report has confirmed that the boatload of Sri Lankan asylum seekers who arrived without warning on the West Australian coastline last month had been sailing for New Zealand.

Mighty River price fall fear: The controversial Labour-Greens electricity market policy which has knocked 6 per cent off the value of Contact Energy has probably reduced the price the Government will get for Mighty River Power by a similar amount, Treasury says.

Parties mum on airline cartel talks: The Commerce Commission says it cannot comment on whether it has reached any resolution in its long-running air cargo proceedings against Air New Zealand, despite court documents showing a penalty hearing was scheduled for the case.

Sony move enhances Red Sheds' image, says expert: The introduction of Sony electronics products to The Warehouse is a smart move for the retailer and will help to provide consumers with a reason to shop at its stores, an analyst says.