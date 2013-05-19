WELLINGTON May 20 Following are some of the lead stories from New Zealand metropolitan newspapers on Monday.

DOMINION POST (www.stuff.co.nz)

Mystery as China blocks NZ meat: Tens of millions of dollars is at stake as mystery grows over why tonnes of New Zealand meat is being blocked at China's borders. And the bill could skyrocket if the matter is not resolved very soon.

Early flyers can kip at airport: Tourists will be allowed to sleep overnight in Christchurch International Airport once again this week - but only if they can prove they are catching an early flight.

Website lets workers rate employers, past and present: Websites have cropped up around the world for people to rate restaurants, university courses, teachers and even lovers. Now another has been set up by Wellington information technology manager Nigel Pinkerton that encourages staff to rate their current or former employers.

Winter feed shortage looms post-drought: There is a winter feed shortage looming in many places as a result of the drought - and farmers are being warned that doing nothing about it is not an option.

Broad on fire as NZ collapse at Lord's: In a flash, it was gone. New Zealand boldly dared to dream of a rare test win at Lord's but in the space of one horror hour it became a nightmare.

NEW ZEALAND HERALD (www.nzherald.co.nz)

NZ ready to aid Middle East deal: Foreign Minister Murray McCully will tomorrow offer the US Secretary of State, John Kerry, New Zealand's assistance in the event that he can broker a breakthrough agreement between Israel and Palestine on a two-state solution.

Loan war: Gifts galore: Flat-screen televisions, cash for groceries and even iPads - banks are competing to offer more attractive prizes to sweeten home loan deals as higher interest rates are forecast.

Investor morale jumps: Against a backdrop of rising share prices and a booming Auckland housing market, investor confidence reached its highest level in more than two years during the first quarter of 2013, according to research by ASB.

Shell applies squeeze in gas hunt: Shell says its campaign to squeeze untapped gas from the Maui field is meeting expectations as it casts it net to far flung parts of New Zealand's exclusive economic zone.

Results from Malaysia buoy Fonterra: Fonterra's Malaysian operation has doubled its revenue in local currency terms over the past five years.