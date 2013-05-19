WELLINGTON May 20 Following are some of the
lead stories from New Zealand metropolitan newspapers on Monday.
DOMINION POST (www.stuff.co.nz)
Mystery as China blocks NZ meat: Tens of millions of dollars
is at stake as mystery grows over why tonnes of New Zealand meat
is being blocked at China's borders. And the bill could
skyrocket if the matter is not resolved very soon.
- - - -
Early flyers can kip at airport: Tourists will be allowed to
sleep overnight in Christchurch International Airport once again
this week - but only if they can prove they are catching an
early flight.
- - - -
Website lets workers rate employers, past and present:
Websites have cropped up around the world for people to rate
restaurants, university courses, teachers and even lovers. Now
another has been set up by Wellington information technology
manager Nigel Pinkerton that encourages staff to rate their
current or former employers.
- - - -
Winter feed shortage looms post-drought: There is a winter
feed shortage looming in many places as a result of the drought
- and farmers are being warned that doing nothing about it is
not an option.
- - - -
Broad on fire as NZ collapse at Lord's: In a flash, it was
gone. New Zealand boldly dared to dream of a rare test win at
Lord's but in the space of one horror hour it became a
nightmare.
- - - -
NEW ZEALAND HERALD (www.nzherald.co.nz)
NZ ready to aid Middle East deal: Foreign Minister Murray
McCully will tomorrow offer the US Secretary of State, John
Kerry, New Zealand's assistance in the event that he can broker
a breakthrough agreement between Israel and Palestine on a
two-state solution.
- - - -
Loan war: Gifts galore: Flat-screen televisions, cash for
groceries and even iPads - banks are competing to offer more
attractive prizes to sweeten home loan deals as higher interest
rates are forecast.
- - - -
Investor morale jumps: Against a backdrop of rising share
prices and a booming Auckland housing market, investor
confidence reached its highest level in more than two years
during the first quarter of 2013, according to research by ASB.
- - - -
Shell applies squeeze in gas hunt: Shell says its
campaign to squeeze untapped gas from the Maui field is meeting
expectations as it casts it net to far flung parts of New
Zealand's exclusive economic zone.
- - - -
Results from Malaysia buoy Fonterra: Fonterra's
Malaysian operation has doubled its revenue in local currency
terms over the past five years.