Stormy weather brings flooding, power cuts: Gale force winds and rain overnight have caused flooding, power outages, uprooted trees, and trapped a waka crew anchored in heavy seas.

OECD call for capital gains tax: New Zealand should bring in a capital gains tax on property, raise the pension age in line with an ageing population and target Working for Families payments more tightly on the working poor, according to the OECD.

Hobbit driving big surge in tourism: It's not just Bilbo journeying there and back again through Middle-earth - almost one in 10 international visitors are here for the same reason.

Teachers: We warned you on Novopay: Two senior Ministry of Education officials look like carrying the can for the botched Novopay system.

Greens 'scaremongering' slated: The Green Party has been accused of scaremongering over claims that milk taken from cows grazed on landfarms is unsafe.

NEW ZEALAND HERALD

SkyCity deal 'selling' exemption from law: Leading constitutional lawyer Stephen Franks has panned the Government's convention centre deal with SkyCity, saying it dodges important safeguards.

OECD urges NZ bank deposit insurance: The OECD is urging New Zealand to adopt a deposit insurance scheme to limit depositors' losses in the event of a bank failure.

Hiccups in Australia super transfer: KiwiSaver providers have been left scrambling to get ready in time for the July 1 introduction of transtasman superannuation portability after a last minute rubber-stamp by the Australian Government.

Hundreds witness historic signing: After 160 years of fighting with the Crown, Tuhoe have signed their Treaty settlement - and Ngai Tuhoe came in their hundreds to witness an occasion many thought would never happen.

Study points to diabetes as a looming health disaster: University of Otago researchers poring over blood samples uncovered a trend in adult New Zealanders that rattled health officials.