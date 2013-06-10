WELLINGTON, June 11 Following are some of the lead stories from New Zealand metropolitan newspapers on Tuesday.

DOMINION POST(www.stuff.co.nz)

PM calls Peters' bluff on emails: Prime Minister John Key has rubbished the likelihood of Winston Peters gaining access to emails at the centre of a leak inquiry and says he does not believe he has them.

Judge told he should surrender knighthood: The president of the Court of Appeal has been told he should probably surrender the knighthood he received in the New Year honours list. Wellington lawyer Tony Ellis told Justice Mark O'Regan that the system of giving honours to sitting judges needed to be overhauled because it offended against the principles of judicial independence.

Rebuild optimism grows: Optimism is riding high in the building industry though there is still doubt about when the Christchurch earthquake rebuild projects will peak.

Choice and cost lure web shoppers overseas: A big chunk of New Zealanders' online shopping dollars are being wired overseas, but local online retailers can compete if they look for ways to fill gaps in the global market, a recent study shows.

Stock is down for Postie Plus: Clothing retailer Postie Plus Group has reported a 14 per cent drop in continuing operations sales for the third quarter compared to the same period last year, and repeated a warning to investors it will report a significant loss for the year.

Weak manufacturing threatens growth: A run of weaker manufacturing data, which snapped a 15-month streak of gains yesterday, is likely to cast a pall over the country's economic growth as the effects of the drought come home to roost.

NEW ZEALAND HERALD (www.nzherald.co.nz)

Peters has not seen emails - Key: Prime Minister John Key has accused NZ First leader Winston Peters of "bluff and bluster" over claims he has seen electronic communications between United Future leader Peter Dunne and a Fairfax reporter that led to Mr Dunne's resignation last week.

Dotcom papers cited as spy link: Top secret papers showing Kim Dotcom's details were passed to an international spying network have been cited as proof New Zealand is complicit in a surveillance system based on information sourced from some of the largest internet companies in the world.

Fears of big debt fallout if house market stays so hot: A bank economist has warned of consumer spending sprees and widespread economic fallout if house price rises continue, just as QV showed the sector continuing to rocket ahead.

'Only certainty is volatility': An air of optimism about the US economy has put the skids under the New Zealand dollar and a drop below US78c could herald further falls, market strategists said.

Demand fuels hotel plans: Four new Auckland hotels are planned, three of which are office building conversions.

Building industry tips upswing in fortunes: The building sector is expecting a rise in fortunes as the economy recovers and the Canterbury rebuild gets into full swing about 2016.