WELLINGTON, June 13 Following are some of the lead stories from New Zealand metropolitan newspapers on Thursday.

DOMINION POST(www.stuff.co.nz)

NZ$43m for town hall 'a cultural investment': Advocates of demolishing Wellington Town Hall have been labelled "cultural miscreants" by a leading conductor, who says Australia "would kill" for such a venue.

- - - -

Councillors favour Welly super-city option: Wairarapa's council may want to go it alone, but Greater Wellington Regional Council will still push for a super-city spanning both sides of the Rimutakas.

- - - -

Minister backs new housing development law: Housing Minister Nick Smith has defended legislation that enables the Government to over-ride councils and free up land for development in areas where new homes are needed.

- - - -

Undersea cable plan stirs again: A joint plan by Telecom , Vodafone and Australia's Telstra to lay a new fibre-optic sub-sea cable between New Zealand and Australia has taken a step forward.

- - - -

Turning lack of water into wine: A top vintage will likely mean higher prices for wine buyers. Vineyards have turned a lack of water into wine this summer as the drought produced what winemakers are heralding as one of the best vintages in history.

- - - - -

Chorus bemoans pricing direction: Chorus made an expensive gamble in rejecting a deal that would have seen it paid just under $14 a month for wholesale copper broadband connections, according to sources close to the failed negotiations.

- - - -

NEW ZEALAND HERALD (www.nzherald.co.nz)

Govt targets land bank 'super profits': New Zealand's government wants to trim "super profits" from land banking which it says is the biggest impediment to housing affordability in Auckland.

- - - -

Greens accuse PM of spying plan: Green Party co-leader Russel Norman has accused Prime Minister John Key of conspiring to establish a surveillance state in New Zealand by encouraging American data-mining company Palantir to set up shop here.

- - - -

Overseas investors sell up: A sell-off by international investors is likely to be behind the weakness in Mighty River Power's share price, say analysts.

- - - -

Auctions popular in brisk market: Nearly 40 per cent of properties sold in Auckland last month went by auction, Real Estate Institute figures show.

- - - -

Registration plan for infant formula brands: The Ministry for Primary Industries says all infant formula brands manufactured in New Zealand for export to China will soon need to be registered with the department.