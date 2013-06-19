WELLINGTON, June 20 Following are some of the lead stories from New Zealand metropolitan newspapers on Thursday.

Investors advised to stick with MRP: Investors sweating the slide of Mighty River Power shares can take some solace in Forsyth Barr's first brokerage report on the firm, which recommends clients should hold on to the shares.

Online content the future, says Coliseum: Sky Television is "gutted" to have lost the rights to screen football's English Premier League in New Zealand and it could lead to a loss of subscribers.

Fonterra to halt future landfarm collections: Fonterra says it won't collect milk from any new landfarms and has rejected an oil and gas industry offer to pay for testing. Landfarming, which involves spreading drilling waste on farmland and sowing new pasture on top, is controversial and critics are claiming Fonterra's decision as a win.

Snow falls as cold snap strikes south: Snow has closed highways in many parts of the South Island as an icy winter storm takes a grip on the country. MetService is expecting heavy snow above 200 metres in Canterbury and Marlborough through today and much of tomorrow, with snow falling to sea level in Southland and eastern Otago.

Sportspeople stand out as most trusted Kiwis: We love JK, no kidding - All Blacks legend John Kirwan has topped the latest list of most-trusted Kiwis. With sports stars at the top and politicians at the bottom, there were not many surprises in this year's Reader's Digest poll, in which readers were asked to rank 100 recent newsmakers.

Brokers pick below issue price for Mighty River: Three out of five broking firms involved in the Mighty River Power float don't expect the company to be trading above its NZ$2.50 ($2.01) issue price in a year's time.

Sky shares will recover, says CEO: Sky Television chief executive John Fellet is playing down the negative market reaction to news the pay-television company has lost the rights to broadcast English Premier League football.

Norman reversal won't win finance job: Shearer: The back-down by Green Party co-leader Russel Norman on money-printing may make him more compatible with Labour's positions on monetary policy but he will not be finance minister in a Labour-led government, Labour leader David Shearer made clear yesterday.

PR spin costs Solid Energy NZ$48k: Well-connected Wellington lobbyists Saunders Unsworth worked with Solid Energy, Treasury and Cabinet Ministers to thwart MPs' and journalists' questions about the company's problems, Labour claims.

Dunne slams 'rogue elephant' over tough line on party's fate: Peter Dunne has hit out at the Electoral Commission after it refused to budge on its requirements for his party's reregistration, describing it as "petty bureaucracy'," "a rogue elephant" and "living in the days of quill pens and parchment".

