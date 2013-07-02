WELLINGTON, July 3 Following are some of the
DOMINION POST (www.stuff.co.nz)
GCSB powers too great, hearing told: The nation's spies are
being given too much power to intrude in the lives of ordinary
New Zealanders, the high-powered intelligence committee
considering beefed up powers for the Government Communications
Security Bureau has been warned.
- - - -
Google warns of backlash to spy bill: Google has
warned that new spy laws introduced by the Government could
result in communications companies quitting New Zealand or
scaling back their operations.
- - - -
Maori Party still wants seat at National's table: The Maori
Party is signalling it is willing to work with National beyond
the next election, after its charismatic co-leader was dumped in
a desperate bid to show unity.
- - - -
Shock for some Genesis customers: Some of Genesis Energy's
650,000 customers will be facing higher electricity bills next
month after the firm said it could not absorb rising costs on
its balance sheet any longer.
- - - -
Comparison sites 'hurting' retailers: Bricks and mortar
retailers say popular price comparison websites are making
competition for the consumer dollar tougher.
- - - -
NEW ZEALAND HERALD (www.nzherald.co.nz)
Crucial term 'needs work': A crucial term in the GCSB
amendment bill was singled out for clarification yesterday by
Appeal Court Judge Sir Grant Hammond. Sir Grant said the
definition of the term "private communications" within the
protection clause of the bill was not clear and, because it was
central to the protections in the bill, it needed further work.
- - - -
Milk shakeup push coming from Fonterra: Fonterra
chief executive Theo Spierings wants the Government to buy into
a national plan the dairy giant is developing to grow the New
Zealand milk pool.
- - - -
'Sorry' BNZ repays NZ$4m to customers: The Bank of New
Zealand has refunded NZ$4 million ($3.10 million) to 90,000
customers after an internal review found its terms and
conditions had not spelled out certain fees associated with
foreign currency transactions.
- - - -
Flavell opens door to suitors: The likely next co-leader of
the Maori Party Te Ururoa Flavell has indicated the National
Party may not be the Maori Party's first choice in a kingmaker
position under his leadership, saying he was not wedded to
National and had to take account of political reality.
- - - -
Auckland considers beggar ban bylaw: Begging could be banned
throughout Auckland under a bylaw being drafted by the council -
a move described as overdue by advocates and fascist by those
targeted.
- - - -