DOMINION POST(www.stuff.co.nz)
Pike families to seek law changes: The tragic legacy of Pike
River coalmine's fatal November 2010 blast will be revealed
today at the defunct company's sentencing on health and safety
failures.
- - - -
NZTE helping hand for expanding firms: A service to help
growing businesses access much-needed capital has been set up by
New Zealand Trade and Enterprise (NZTE).
- - - -
Capital's small firms feel positive: Wellington's small
businesses are the most optimistic in the country as outlooks
improve nationally, a new survey says. The quarterly ANZ
Business Micro Scope found small businesses in the capital to be
the most upbeat in the country with a 22 per cent net optimism,
up from 17 per cent last quarter.
- - - -
Hamilton voters will get their say on fluoride: Supporters
of a fluoride referendum which could overturn Hamilton City's
controversial decision to stop dosing its water may yet get
their way.
- - - -
Gadgets pay off for police: Police say their NZ$4.3 million
($3.34 million) investment in iPads and iPhones is starting to
pay dividends and should shave 30 minutes off the amount of time
officers spend each day on unproductive tasks.
- - - -
NEW ZEALAND HERALD (www.nzherald.co.nz)
Key, Dotcom clash over GCSB bill: Prime Minister John Key
last night described former Megaupload tycoon Kim Dotcom as a
"conspiracy theorist" after the internet mogul again claimed
that the Prime Minister knew about him before his Coatesville
mansion was raided in January 2012.
- - - -
Tobacco victory goes up in a puff of smoke: Corrections
Minister Anne Tolley has called a successful court challenge
against smoking bans in prisons a "waste of time" because the
Government has already changed the law to justify the bans.
- - - -
Online dairy auction marks 5th year: Fonterra's
GlobalDairyTrade (GDT) platform - an internet-based system that
has become part and parcel of how bulk dairy product is priced
internationally - turned five years old yesterday.
- - - -
Audi catches economic lift: Audi New Zealand says business
is booming in the luxury car trade, with its boss attributing a
record first-half sales result to an improving economy. The
company, a division of Audi in Germany, sold 967 vehicles in the
six months to the end of June.
- - - -
Tainui grows asset base to NZ$738m: Yesterday, Tainui Group
Holdings and Waikato-Tainui Fisheries released an annual result
for the March year showing net profit rose from NZ$39.9 million
to NZ$45.1 million.
- - - -