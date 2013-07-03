WELLINGTON, July 4 Following are some of the lead stories from New Zealand metropolitan newspapers on Thursday.

Stories may be taken from either the paper or Internet editions of the papers.

Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

DOMINION POST(www.stuff.co.nz)

Pike families to seek law changes: The tragic legacy of Pike River coalmine's fatal November 2010 blast will be revealed today at the defunct company's sentencing on health and safety failures.

- - - -

NZTE helping hand for expanding firms: A service to help growing businesses access much-needed capital has been set up by New Zealand Trade and Enterprise (NZTE).

- - - -

Capital's small firms feel positive: Wellington's small businesses are the most optimistic in the country as outlooks improve nationally, a new survey says. The quarterly ANZ Business Micro Scope found small businesses in the capital to be the most upbeat in the country with a 22 per cent net optimism, up from 17 per cent last quarter.

- - - -

Hamilton voters will get their say on fluoride: Supporters of a fluoride referendum which could overturn Hamilton City's controversial decision to stop dosing its water may yet get their way.

- - - -

Gadgets pay off for police: Police say their NZ$4.3 million ($3.34 million) investment in iPads and iPhones is starting to pay dividends and should shave 30 minutes off the amount of time officers spend each day on unproductive tasks.

- - - -

NEW ZEALAND HERALD (www.nzherald.co.nz)

Key, Dotcom clash over GCSB bill: Prime Minister John Key last night described former Megaupload tycoon Kim Dotcom as a "conspiracy theorist" after the internet mogul again claimed that the Prime Minister knew about him before his Coatesville mansion was raided in January 2012.

- - - -

Tobacco victory goes up in a puff of smoke: Corrections Minister Anne Tolley has called a successful court challenge against smoking bans in prisons a "waste of time" because the Government has already changed the law to justify the bans.

- - - -

Online dairy auction marks 5th year: Fonterra's GlobalDairyTrade (GDT) platform - an internet-based system that has become part and parcel of how bulk dairy product is priced internationally - turned five years old yesterday.

- - - -

Audi catches economic lift: Audi New Zealand says business is booming in the luxury car trade, with its boss attributing a record first-half sales result to an improving economy. The company, a division of Audi in Germany, sold 967 vehicles in the six months to the end of June.

- - - -

Tainui grows asset base to NZ$738m: Yesterday, Tainui Group Holdings and Waikato-Tainui Fisheries released an annual result for the March year showing net profit rose from NZ$39.9 million to NZ$45.1 million.