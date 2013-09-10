WELLINGTON, Sept 11 Following are some of the lead stories from New Zealand metropolitan newspapers on Wednesday.

New Zealand gets the flick from Bic: The pen that you write with will no longer be made in New Zealand, and the man who spent a decade telling us Bic pens were the business couldn't be sadder.

Triumvirate target Key in last tour address: John Key has abandoned Christchurch but a Labour-led Government would give power back to its people, a highly spirited Labour leadership meeting heard last night.

Universities defend ranking slip: New Zealand universities are losing ground on their international peers, according to fresh global rankings.

Bridgecorp investors should share blame - Roest: Former Bridgecorp director Rob Roest has claimed the company's collapse in mid-2007 affected only "a very small number" of investors who must take some responsibility for their actions.

Buoyant Xero seeking 100 staff: Xero boss Rod Drury says he would like to recruit another 100 staff in Wellington now, after being buoyed by feedback from the firm's first conference in the United States.

Dotcom set to claim NZ$6m: Taxpayers face a NZ$6 million bill in damages over the unlawful raid and illegal spying on Kim Dotcom and others.

Gay remark sees Cunliffe aide out: The last of Labour's 12 leadership meetings ended in Christchurch last night after a day of controversy in which David Cunliffe stood down one of his closest advisers, Jenny Michie, for comments she made about Grant Robertson's sexuality two weeks ago.

UK house hunters fuel NZ market: First-home buyers priced out of the British market are increasingly looking to buy property in New Zealand, research shows.

Rakon's timing under fire: The Shareholders Association isn't buying Rakon's logic for issuing a trading update - which forecast a full-year loss of NZ$54 million - less than an hour before the start of the company's annual meeting last week.

Countdown for NZ$100m Auckland build begins: A nine-level NZ$100 million development will soon rise on a yawning chasm behind Ponsonby Rd in one of the biggest projects by Progressive Enterprises, which has a billion-dollar New Zealand work pipeline.