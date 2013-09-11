WELLINGTON, Sept 12 Following are some of the lead stories from New Zealand metropolitan newspapers on Thursday.

Stories may be taken from either the paper or Internet editions of the papers.

Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

DOMINION POST(www.stuff.co.nz)

Dunne, Maori Party stymie planning laws revamp: UnitedFuture leader Peter Dunne stands accused of "political posturing" after torpedoing the Government's plans to overhaul planning laws.

Petrol price drops but outlook shaky: Petrol prices dropped 3 cents a litre yesterday but could just as easily rise again because of volatile commodity prices caused by the crisis in Syria.

Think tank identifies lack of supply for rising house prices: An upmarket, spacious McMansion in Austin, Texas, or a pokey one-bedroom flat in a Soviet-style apartment block in London. The homes may cost the same as a median-priced home on the fringes of Wellington at about NZ$390,000, but what you get for your money is worlds apart.

Export aid to mend China fences: Exporters bleeding cash in the wake of the Fonterra botulism scare say there's no silver bullet for getting back on track, but Government support is welcome.

Axe copper tax action launched: An alliance of internet and consumer groups will today launch a campaign claiming Kiwis are paying NZ$12 a month too much for broadband, through a government subsidy for network company Chorus.

NEW ZEALAND HERALD (www.nzherald.co.nz)

City urged to get shipshape: Auckland officials are being urged to prepare for hosting the next America's Cup series, should Emirates Team NZ win the present match, but to resist the Government stepping in to force change, as it did with the Rugby World Cup.

Warning over trust disputes: Legal disputes over property held in trusts after relationships break up will "go through the roof" if the Government picks up Law Commission recommendations, a leading trusts lawyer has warned.

Returning King boost for team Robertson: The last-minute scramble to woo wavering MPs in the close Labour leadership contest is under way and will continue at least until Saturday night.

Aussie 'great fit' at SFO: The incoming boss of the Serious Fraud Office has a "strong pedigree in criminal prosecutions" and is a great fit for the job, says her counterpart at the Financial Markets Authority.

Chinese visitors set to soar: The number of Chinese tourists coming to New Zealand is forecast to surge by 46 per cent with an extra 100,000 visitors during the next year, according to a tourism research agency.

$2m to fix botulism scare damage: Trade Minister Tim Groser says New Zealand is partway through a process of restoring its reputation in the world as a safe food producer after Fonterra's whey product contamination scare and subsequent product recall last month.