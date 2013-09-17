WELLINGTON, Sept 18 Following are some of the
DOMINION POST (www.stuff.co.nz)
Champagne on hold due to wind, tide: Put the champagne on
hold, the prospect of racing in the America's Cup today looks
grim with high winds and a strong tide set to stall the action.
- - - -
NZ's border protection good ... but not good enough: Figures
released recently show that New Zealand's border protection is
good but still does not measure up to the standard the New
Zealand horticulture industry and the Government expect.
- - - -
Keys set to meet young prince: Prime Minister John Key, wife
Bronagh and children Stephie and Max may not be the Queen's only
house guests at Balmoral this weekend. The newest member of the
royal family, baby Prince George, will reportedly be there this
week with parents Kate and William.
- - - -
Firms to benefit from ACC changes: Cuts to Accident
Compensation Corporation (ACC) motor vehicle levies and the
introduction of risk ratings for cars are likely to benefit
businesses with fleets, while most motorists will miss out.
- - - -
Firms have solid growth expectations - survey: The positive
attitude of Christchurch small and medium enterprises is paying
off, a new report shows. The MYOB Business Monitor Report found
that 41 per cent of Christchurch firms surveyed reported a rise
in revenue for the past year and were the most positive about
the economy and their future performance.
- - - -
NEW ZEALAND HERALD (www.nzherald.co.nz)
America's Cup: Winds render racing unlikely: Despite
conditions looking marginal for racing in San Francisco today,
both Team New Zealand and Oracle have elected to head out to the
racecourse.
- - - -
Snapper battle rages on despite win: Recreational fishers
say they are the losers despite winning the "rights" to all of a
500 tonne increase in the total allowable catch in the country's
prized snapper fishery.
- - - -
Parata lays out rules for new charter schools: The
Government has promised that the first charter schools in New
Zealand will have publicly released performance targets, a high
proportion of registered teachers and will not be able to stray
too far from the national curriculum by teaching creationism.
- - - -
Bid to cut ACC levies hits wall: ACC has recommended
slashing more than half a billion dollars off ACC levies for
workers, employers and motorists next year.
- - - -
Joyce confirms Vodafone lobbied on internet prices: Consumer
NZ boss Sue Chetwin, who is leading a group fighting for lower
internet prices, is sticking to her guns that the Government
leaned on Vodafone and others not to take part.
- - - -