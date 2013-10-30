WELLINGTON Oct 31 Following are some of the lead stories from New Zealand metropolitan newspapers on Thursday.

Stories may be taken from either the paper or Internet editions of the papers.

Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

DOMINION POST (www.stuff.co.nz)

Big waste firm could sell for NZ$900m: Private equity or infrastructure investors are considered the likely buyers of Transpacific Industries, New Zealand's biggest waste management company. The business was formally offered for sale by its Australian listed owner yesterday after a seven-month review.

- - - -

Nats won't rule out Avatar sweeteners: The Government may yet step in to ensure the sequels to blockbuster Avatar will be made in New Zealand. Hollywood director James Cameron is yet to decide whether to film the next instalments here, and is in discussions with the Film Commission and Film New Zealand.

- - - -

Oil spill equipment 'lacking': A leading maritime author says New Zealand is woefully unprepared if Anadarko Petroleum Corporation's drilling of the country's deepest-ever oil well just 100 nautical miles off Raglan goes wrong.

- - - -

Trade Me to stick to its knitting for now: Trade Me chairman David Kirk would be surprised if the online powerhouse had not expanded overseas within the next five years, but it was not currently looking at any specific foreign opportunities, he said yesterday.

- - - -

Milk dumped as mud taints Fonterra tankers: Fonterra is investigating a new contamination scare, involving tankers carrying raw milk. A Symons Transport truck and trailer unit which had been carrying mud and gravel was accidentally put through Fonterra's cleaning system at the Whareroa plant in Taranaki.

- - - -

NEW ZEALAND HERALD (www.nzherald.co.nz)

New-home builds on hold: One of New Zealand's largest home builders says new loan restrictions have cost it 24 new-home builds in the first month alone - and it expects more as the policy bites.

- - - -

Hide changes, Parata told: Controversial changes to education should be kept as low-profile as possible, official advice to the Government says.

- - - -

Brown focuses power at top: Auckland Mayor Len Brown has concentrated more power in himself and deputy mayor Penny Hulse under a new committee structure he has set for a second term.

- - - -

Market regulator calls for IPO clarity: The Shareholders Association backs criticism by the Financial Markets Authority that investment documents for recent sharemarket listings have been so long and dense many retail investors may not have read them.

- - - -

Does NZ fast broadband need a carrot?: A "carrot" rather than a stick should be used to encourage people to move to ultra-fast broadband and keeping slower internet prices higher is the wrong way to get them to switch, says a research and public policy firm.