WELLINGTON Dec 17 Following are some of the
lead stories from New Zealand metropolitan newspapers on
Tuesday.
Stories may be taken from either the paper or Internet
editions of the papers.
DOMINION POST(www.stuff.co.nz)
Critical eye on Avatar deal: The Government is talking up
lavishing taxpayers' dollars on Avatar sequels - but the
Treasury has already panned the spending as a turkey.
- - - -
Desperate house buyers turn to finance firms: New Zealanders
forced out of the housing market by new lending restrictions are
increasingly turning to finance companies to boost their
deposits, new figures show.
- - - -
Investors upset at appeal by fraudster: David Ross's appeal
against his jail sentence has been labelled a "poke in the eye"
to the 700 plus investors he stole about NZ$115 million from.
- - - -
Dairy rival plays down Fonterra pricing gap concerns: The
chairman of the country's second biggest dairy processor has
played down Fonterra's concerns at the large gap
between international milk powder and cheese prices.
- - - -
Banks put heat on finance companies: Finance companies and
credit unions are gradually growing their lending, but profits
are down sharply in the face of increased competition from
banks, according to the latest KPMG annual report card on the
sector.
- - - -
NEW ZEALAND HERALD (www.nzherald.co.nz)
Mayor Len Brown told: Shape up or ship out: Mayor Len Brown
has lost a firm grip on the Super City after an unprecedented
message from councillors yesterday to shape up or ship out.
- - - -
Govt taking stake in films: Changes to funding for the
screen industry will see larger taxpayer rebates for blockbuster
movies and the Government will effectively become a shareholder
in some New Zealand films and television programmes as it moves
from direct grants to taking up to 40 per cent equity in an
attempt to recoup some of the profits.
- - - -
Brash talks Hide up to return as Act leader: Don Brash, the
man who forced Rodney Hide out of his job as Act leader,
approached him recently to urge him to return to the party
leadership and to run for Act in Epsom.
- - - -
Spending surges in build-up to Christmas: New Zealanders
have spent more than NZ$2.2 billion on their Eftpos cards in the
first two weeks of December, with 3.6 million transactions last
Friday alone, Paymark figures show.
- - - -
Jetstar plans Dreamliner flights to Oz: Jetstar
will raise the transtasman travel stakes next year by putting on
one of its new Boeing 787 Dreamliners - but for a limited time
only.
- - - -
Probe into Chorus trading: The Financial Markets Authority
says it will investigate the trading of shares in Chorus
after receiving a complaint about unusual price
movements on Friday.
- - - -