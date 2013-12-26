WELLINGTON Dec 27 Following are some of the lead stories from New Zealand metropolitan newspapers on Friday.

DOMINION POST

Help near for ship stuck in Antarctic: Help is today expected to reach a ship stranded in the Antarctic with 70 people on board, including four Kiwis. The MV Akademik Shokalskiy has been unable to move since Christmas Eve after it was surrounded by thick ice, near Commonwealth Bay.

Boxing day sales shambles: Retailers were fuming after a Vodafone glitch shut down eftpos for hours on the busiest shopping day of the year.

Maori drilling objections go back many years: Maori objected to Texas oil giant Anadarko's plans to drill an exploratory well off the Raglan coast as long ago as 2006 but the Government granted a drilling licence anyway.

NEW ZEALAND HERALD

Full steam ahead for 2014: The economy is heading into 2014 with a lot of momentum. The rebuilding of Christchurch, Auckland's housing boom, surging net immigration and the most favourable terms of trade for 40 years are all boosting the demand side.

40% back retailers in foreign-GST row: Nearly 40 per cent of New Zealanders believe GST should be charged on all purchases made on foreign shopping websites, a survey has shown. The government is estimated to miss out on up to NZ$300 million in sales tax each year.

Foley keen to add more vineyards as part of export expansion: American billionaire Bill Foley's wine business wants more New Zealand vineyards as demand for its brands increases.