Air NZ targets Asian tourist boom with new Dreamliner: Air New Zealand will target Asian routes with the Boeing 787-9, a stretched version of the Dreamliner, as it looks to benefit from a boom in the number of tourists taking holidays in New Zealand.

Shell drilling decision awaited: Energy giant Shell has until Friday to decide whether to drill for gas in the Great South Basin, with Southland leaders optimistic the answer will be yes.

IAG raises reinsurance: Insurance Australia Group has added an extra A$600 million ($538.92 million) to its multi-billion dollar reinsurance protection this year as the company takes advantage of cheaper cover.

Retail trends: The future of shopping: So-called "showrooming" and "click and collect" will be two major retail trends in 2014, according to an industry commentator who says businesses that fail to embrace the changes taking place in the sector will find themselves increasingly marginalised.