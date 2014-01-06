WELLINGTON Jan 7 Following are some of the lead stories from New Zealand metropolitan newspapers on Tuesday.

DOMINION POST (www.stuff.co.nz)

Whaling not in NZ waters - McCully: The Government says reports by Sea Shepherd that whaling is occurring in New Zealand sovereign waters are factually wrong.

Fyfe adds jeweller to list of board roles: Former Air New Zealand boss Rob Fyfe has added another directorship, joining the board of NZX-listed jeweller Michael Hill International . While he already sits on the board of merino clothing company Icebreaker and crown entity Antarctica New Zealand, he's also sniffing around for a fulltime gig with a local company.

Number of Kiwis dying overseas on rise: More than two million trips are made by New Zealanders overseas each year, and although the number who don't make it back alive is small, it is increasing. In the near 10 months to September 25 last year, 154 New Zealanders were killed overseas, figures issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs show. That's up from 143 for the full 2012 year and 132 for the full 2011.

Agencies too slow in destroying shared data: Kiwis' private information is being mishandled by government agencies, which break their own rules when sharing people's details. Reports from the Office of the Privacy Commissioner reveal agreements between Government agencies to share personal information have been "non-compliant" and have had "substantial issues".

NEW ZEALAND HERALD (www.nzherald.co.nz)

Digicel bid for Telecom Cook Islands on the cards: Telecommunications behemoth Digicel is considering buying Telecom New Zealand's interest in the Cook Islands' biggest phone and internet phone provider, according to local reports.

Foreign firms face tax clash: Labour says it will tackle "aggressive tax avoidance" by multinationals such as Facebook and Google which it says is costing the taxman hundreds of millions of dollars each year.

Kiwi tech firm wins US deal: New Zealand wireless charging company Powerby-Proxi has signed a royalty deal with one of the world's biggest semiconductor companies, Texas Instruments, as it gears up to double in size and mulls a sharemarket listing.

Craig: I've learned the hard way: Conservative leader Colin Craig is confident he will be able to change people's minds about him after a Herald-DigiPoll survey showed one-third of respondents believed he was too extreme and 43 per cent had no view of him at all.