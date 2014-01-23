WELLINGTON Jan 24 Following are some of the lead stories from New Zealand metropolitan newspapers on Friday.

Stories may be taken from either the paper or Internet editions of the papers.

Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

DOMINION POST

'Free' education costs thousands: A "free" education in New Zealand is costing families tens of thousands of dollars, a survey has found.

Ratana beckons politicians: Politicians will make their annual pilgrimage to Ratana today into the heart of an electorate seat shaping as one of the most fiercely contested and one which could hold the key to who governs next.

School fix-it experts to get top dollar: Struggling school principals could be sacked and successful leaders offered top dollar to replace them under the Government's radical plan to arrest the slide in performance of New Zealand students.

Confidence in new Mercer boss prompts stake grab: Milford Asset Management has snatched a 5.2 per cent stake in stainless steel fabricator Mercer Group saying the firm is on a stronger footing under chief executive Rodger Shepherd.

Canterbury's manufacturers ready for quake city rebuild: Canterbury's manufacturing industry remains robust and ready to benefit from the earthquake rebuild, a business leader says. That is despite Canterbury- Westland region's reading of 49.9 on the BNZ- Performance of Manufacturing Index (PMI) being behind continued growth for New Zealand manufacturers.

NEW ZEALAND HERALD

Critics find praise for support plan: National has managed to win praise from many of its usual critics for its latest policy to try to lift student achievement - even the teacher unions have refrained from strong criticism of the plan to pay the best teachers and principals more to help colleagues or struggling schools.

Manufacturing activity robust: The most timely indicator of manufacturing activity held up at robust levels last month. The BNZ-Business New Zealand performance of manufacturing index (PMI) registered 56.4, essentially flat on November's read of 57 and well above the 50 level which distinguishes expansion from contraction in the sector.

Warehouse sees recovery after dip: The Warehouse Group has flagged a drop in interim profit after strong Christmas trading failed to offset a decline in first quarter margins, but expects an improved performance in the second quarter to continue into the final half of its financial year.

Canadian stores shine in sales surge for Michael Hill: Jewellery chain Michael Hill International expects first-half earnings to rise after reporting a 10 per cent lift in sales over the period.