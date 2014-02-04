WELLINGTON Feb 5 Following are some of the lead
DOMINION POST (www.stuff.co.nz)
Labour won't fight Greens, says Cunliffe: Labour leader
David Cunliffe says he will not campaign against the Greens to
drive their vote down in the upcoming election, as under MMP
"coalitions decide governments".
Supermarket stoush sours CER: It will be all smiles when
Prime Minister John Key and his Australian counterpart Tony
Abbott tuck into a $200 a head lunch to celebrate the closer
economic relationship between their two countries this week.
But behind the scenes an ugly stoush is brewing over
heavy-handed tactics by Australian supermarkets toward New
Zealand exports.
More people keep working after 'retirement' age: The
traditional retirement party at 65 is a relic, as more than two
in five pensioners under 70 are still working. Census data shows
40 percent of 65 to 69-year-olds and 21 percent of 70 to 74-year
olds remained in fulltime or part-time employment in 2013. The
numbers have jumped significantly from the previous census in
2006.
Strong dollar stems rich return on food: Listed food,
beverage and agriculture companies yielded good crops last year,
as most outperformed the average return of the NZX 50 overall.
But while the agricultural sector can also look forward to 2014,
New Zealand's strong dollar will likely hinder food and beverage
export earnings.
Tough times for chef as liquidators move in: Top chef Martin
Bosley has been forced into liquidation, 13 years after the
opening of his award-winning restaurant.
NEW ZEALAND HERALD (www.nzherald.co.nz)
Chinese enter running to buy waste giant: The sale process
for New Zealand's biggest waste disposal company - Transpacific
Waste Management - has taken a new turn with the emergence of
private equity company Beijing Capital of China as a possible
trade buyer, market sources said.
Oil drillers come up empty handed: United States oil company
Anadarko says its first New Zealand deep sea exploration well
failed to find commercial quantities of oil or natural gas after
a million-dollar-a-day campaign off Taranaki.
Online shopping GST now less likely: The chances of GST
being applied to all overseas web-based retail purchases appear
more distant after the Government changed tack on a review into
tax of online shopping.
Peters urges protesters to lay off PM: New Zealand First
leader Winston Peters has taken the rare step of going into bat
for the Prime Minister over Waitangi Day protests, saying those
who use the occasion to shout and disrupt the Prime Minister's
attendance at Te Tii Marae are "crapping on their own heritage".
McCully turns up heat in UN campaign: Foreign Minister
Murray McCully leaves today to host a Waitangi Day function in
New York for 200 diplomats where he will step up New Zealand's
campaign for a seat on the Security Council.
