DOMINION POST(www.stuff.co.nz)

House hunters shun Wellington: Home buyers in Wellington are abandoning the city in favour of better deals in Hutt Valley and Porirua.

Peter Jackson's NY loft for sale: Sir Peter Jackson could be about to mine a mountain of treasure from the sale of his luxury New York apartments. According to local real estate agency Corocan, his side-by-side penthouse lofts in the swanky Tribeca area of lower Manhattan are now "in contract" for US$19.9m (NZ$24.1m).

Weakened milk price predicted to fall back to $7: An expected softening in milk prices in mid 2014 has bank economists predicting a milk price of around NZ$7/kg milk solids for the 2014-15 season.

More gains in the pipeline for Opus: Opus International Consultants expects a second-half turnaround in domestic activity will continue building momentum to back up increased profitability from its overseas businesses.

City landmark up for tender: Wellington's Kirckaldie & Stains is looking to sell its Harbour City Centre building, last valued at about NZ$50 million.

NEW ZEALAND HERALD (www.nzherald.co.nz)

NZ$250m fast-track offer derailed: Prime Minister John Key has rebuffed a $250 million offer from Auckland Mayor Len Brown to kick-start the $2.86 billion City Rail Link in 2016, saying the project is on track to begin construction in 2020.

We'll watch returning fighters, says Key: Prime Minister John Key says New Zealanders who return from fighting for rebel groups in Syria will be monitored if there is a risk they have been "radicalised" and posed a threat to New Zealand, but will not necessarily face imprisonment.

Most MPs set to back plain-package smokes: A hard-hitting law change to stamp out the tobacco industry's last avenue of marketing is likely to get wide support when it comes to Parliament.

City housing boom spreads: Property prices in Auckland's less-favoured suburbs are catching up with the rest of the region as home-buyers shift their focus in a bid to get on the property ladder.

Left's power plan 'could boost prices': The New Zealand Power proposal of Labour and the Greens is more likely to raise than lower electricity prices, while doing little or nothing to address the genuine issue of energy poverty, according to a report commissioned by Business New Zealand.