WELLINGTON Feb 17
lead stories from New Zealand metropolitan newspapers on Monday.
DOMINION POST (www.stuff.co.nz)
Investing trumping dividends: Investors may start seeing
profit growth outstrip dividend growth, as listed firms start to
gear up to invest during a stellar year for the economy.
- - - -
Low support for keeping flag: Fewer than two in five Kiwis
want to retain the current flag, despite its defenders arguing
it is the standard our troops fought and died for. A Fairfax
Media-Ipsos poll has found that only 38.6 per cent do not want a
change to the current blue ensign incorporating the Southern
Cross and the Union Jack.
- - - -
Housing supplement comes up short: Christchurch homeowners
and tenants struggling with spiralling housing costs are being
shortchanged by a taxpayer subsidy that favours North Islanders.
- - - -
Greens' solar loan pledge: The Green Party is promising
cheap government loans to households that install solar panels
which they say will see typical savings of NZ$100 ($83.56) a
year on power costs.
- - - -
NEW ZEALAND HERALD (www.nzherald.co.nz)
Mobile boost tipped for Telecom: Telecom is
expected to have attracted more mobile customers in the second
half of last year, the same market share in broadband but a
slight dip in revenue compared with the same period in 2012,
says one analyst.
- - - -
Outlook better for Tiwai Pt: International mining giant Rio
Tinto, the ultimate owner of the Tiwai Pt aluminium
smelter near Bluff, said the outlook for the metal was positive
despite a 9 per cent fall in spot prices over 2013.
- - - -
Fijian military allowed into NZ to study, play rugby: New
Zealand has allowed members of Fiji's military regime into the
country to study public sector reforms and play rugby as the
Pacific Islands nation makes "significant progress" towards
elections this year, Foreign Minister Murray McCully says.
- - - -
Bankruptcy battle goes on: Authorities are continuing their
fight with ex-rich-lister Jamie Peters after failing to convince
a High Court judge that the former Auckland property developer
should stay bankrupt for another three years.
- - - -